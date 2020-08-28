Friday

High School Football


Thursday’s results


Area nonleague


HILLIARD DAVIDSON 17, HILLIARD DARBY 13


Hilliard Davidson;;10;;0;;0;;7—0


Hilliard Darby;;0;;7;;6;;0—0


HD: Ighnat 23 FG. HD: Nixon 37 pass from Pettit (Ighnat kick). HD: Horvath 44 run (Gadja kick). HD: Horvath 5 run (kick failed). HD: Nixon 3 run (Ighnat kick).


Around Ohio


Barnesville 35, Rayland Buckeye 0


Canfield 23, Warren Howland 0


Dover 19, Louisville 10


McDonald 40, Sebring McKinley 6


Niles McKinley 35, Jefferson Area 3


Wooster Triway 28, Loudonville 21, OT


Youngs. Ursuline 29, Youngs. Chaney 6


FRIDAY’S GAMES


Central Catholic League


DeSales at Watterson


Ohio Capital Conference


Delaware at Big Walnut; Westerville South at Dublin Scioto; Franklin Heights at Westerville North; Worthington Kilbourne at Canal Winchester


Mid-State League


Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union; Hamilton Township at Bloom-Carroll; Teays Valley at Logan Elm; Fisher Catholic at Berne Union; Worthington Christian at Grove City Christian; Columbus Academy at Whitehall; Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep


Licking County League


Zanesville at Licking Heights; Utica at Heath; Newark Catholic at Johnstown


KMAC


Highland at Cardington; Centerburg at Danville; East Knox at Fredericktown


Area nonleague


Cin. Moeller at Hartley; Liberty Union at Ready; Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome; Hilliard Bradley at Marysville; Olentangy at Olentangy Orange; Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Berlin; Upper Arlington at Westerville Central; Gahanna at Reynoldsburg; Grove City at Central Crossing; Newark at Thomas Worthington; Lancaster at New Albany; Westland at Groveport; Circleville at Miami Trace; Fairfield Christian at Uniontown Green, 7:30 p.m.; Rosecrans at Miller; Granville at Waverly; Northridge at Lakewood; Jonathan Alder at North Union; Madison Plains at West Jefferson; Pleasant at Marion Harding; London at Ben Logan; Ridgedale at Upper Scioto Valley; Galion at River Valley; Lima Perry at Elgin; Fairbanks at Springfield Central Catholic; Westfall at Southeastern


Saturday’s game


Licking County League


Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley


Sunday’s game


Area nonleague


Pickerington North at Pickerington Central, noon