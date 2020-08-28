High School Football

Thursday’s results

Area nonleague

HILLIARD DAVIDSON 17, HILLIARD DARBY 13

Hilliard Davidson;;10;;0;;0;;7—0

Hilliard Darby;;0;;7;;6;;0—0

HD: Ighnat 23 FG. HD: Nixon 37 pass from Pettit (Ighnat kick). HD: Horvath 44 run (Gadja kick). HD: Horvath 5 run (kick failed). HD: Nixon 3 run (Ighnat kick).

Around Ohio

Barnesville 35, Rayland Buckeye 0

Canfield 23, Warren Howland 0

Dover 19, Louisville 10

McDonald 40, Sebring McKinley 6

Niles McKinley 35, Jefferson Area 3

Wooster Triway 28, Loudonville 21, OT

Youngs. Ursuline 29, Youngs. Chaney 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Central Catholic League

DeSales at Watterson

Ohio Capital Conference

Delaware at Big Walnut; Westerville South at Dublin Scioto; Franklin Heights at Westerville North; Worthington Kilbourne at Canal Winchester

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union; Hamilton Township at Bloom-Carroll; Teays Valley at Logan Elm; Fisher Catholic at Berne Union; Worthington Christian at Grove City Christian; Columbus Academy at Whitehall; Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep

Licking County League

Zanesville at Licking Heights; Utica at Heath; Newark Catholic at Johnstown

KMAC

Highland at Cardington; Centerburg at Danville; East Knox at Fredericktown

Area nonleague

Cin. Moeller at Hartley; Liberty Union at Ready; Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome; Hilliard Bradley at Marysville; Olentangy at Olentangy Orange; Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Berlin; Upper Arlington at Westerville Central; Gahanna at Reynoldsburg; Grove City at Central Crossing; Newark at Thomas Worthington; Lancaster at New Albany; Westland at Groveport; Circleville at Miami Trace; Fairfield Christian at Uniontown Green, 7:30 p.m.; Rosecrans at Miller; Granville at Waverly; Northridge at Lakewood; Jonathan Alder at North Union; Madison Plains at West Jefferson; Pleasant at Marion Harding; London at Ben Logan; Ridgedale at Upper Scioto Valley; Galion at River Valley; Lima Perry at Elgin; Fairbanks at Springfield Central Catholic; Westfall at Southeastern

Saturday’s game

Licking County League

Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley

Sunday’s game

Area nonleague

Pickerington North at Pickerington Central, noon