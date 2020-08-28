High School Football
Thursday’s results
Area nonleague
HILLIARD DAVIDSON 17, HILLIARD DARBY 13
Hilliard Davidson;;10;;0;;0;;7—0
Hilliard Darby;;0;;7;;6;;0—0
HD: Ighnat 23 FG. HD: Nixon 37 pass from Pettit (Ighnat kick). HD: Horvath 44 run (Gadja kick). HD: Horvath 5 run (kick failed). HD: Nixon 3 run (Ighnat kick).
Around Ohio
Barnesville 35, Rayland Buckeye 0
Canfield 23, Warren Howland 0
Dover 19, Louisville 10
McDonald 40, Sebring McKinley 6
Niles McKinley 35, Jefferson Area 3
Wooster Triway 28, Loudonville 21, OT
Youngs. Ursuline 29, Youngs. Chaney 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Central Catholic League
DeSales at Watterson
Ohio Capital Conference
Delaware at Big Walnut; Westerville South at Dublin Scioto; Franklin Heights at Westerville North; Worthington Kilbourne at Canal Winchester
Mid-State League
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union; Hamilton Township at Bloom-Carroll; Teays Valley at Logan Elm; Fisher Catholic at Berne Union; Worthington Christian at Grove City Christian; Columbus Academy at Whitehall; Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep
Licking County League
Zanesville at Licking Heights; Utica at Heath; Newark Catholic at Johnstown
KMAC
Highland at Cardington; Centerburg at Danville; East Knox at Fredericktown
Area nonleague
Cin. Moeller at Hartley; Liberty Union at Ready; Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome; Hilliard Bradley at Marysville; Olentangy at Olentangy Orange; Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Berlin; Upper Arlington at Westerville Central; Gahanna at Reynoldsburg; Grove City at Central Crossing; Newark at Thomas Worthington; Lancaster at New Albany; Westland at Groveport; Circleville at Miami Trace; Fairfield Christian at Uniontown Green, 7:30 p.m.; Rosecrans at Miller; Granville at Waverly; Northridge at Lakewood; Jonathan Alder at North Union; Madison Plains at West Jefferson; Pleasant at Marion Harding; London at Ben Logan; Ridgedale at Upper Scioto Valley; Galion at River Valley; Lima Perry at Elgin; Fairbanks at Springfield Central Catholic; Westfall at Southeastern
Saturday’s game
Licking County League
Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley
Sunday’s game
Area nonleague
Pickerington North at Pickerington Central, noon