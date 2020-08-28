After many years as a college football coach, Thomas has joined his son Ben on Sandy Valley’s coaching staff.

MAGNOLIA Fred Thomas was all set for one more year coaching football before retiring.

He was looking forward to his second season at Mount Union and the opportunity to work with new head coach Geoff Dartt. He wanted to be a big part of the Purple Raiders’ push to an Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl in their own backyard.

COVID-19 threw all that out of whack. The Ohio Athletic Conference’s decision to move fall sports to the spring briefly left Thomas without a coaching job this fall.

With one door closed, another opened in a hurry.

Thomas will spend this fall on head coach Brian Gamble’s staff at Sandy Valley High School. He will get a chance to work on the same staff with his son, Ben, for the first time. Ben Thomas is also in his first season with the Cardinals.

"You spend 43 years with other people’s children, and now I see my son every day," Thomas said. "I see him coaching linebackers and being with the offensive line. It has been fun for me."

He spent last season coaching Mount Union's offensive line as a volunteer assistant. He lost his head coaching job at Malone in early 2019 when the university dropped football.

It was Thomas' intention to coach at Mount Union one more season before retiring. He informed Dartt of his plans so he could have a replacement lined up.

Gamble acted quickly when Thomas' fall suddenly opened up.

"Ben said, 'Why don't we contact my dad,'" Gamble said. "I'm like 'Uh, yes, yes, let's try it.'"

Thomas spent many years as Walsh's defensive coordinator before he went to Malone. Gamble had a chance to work with him during his three seasons on the Cavaliers' coaching staff.

"It's unbelievable what he brings to the table," Gamble said. "The guys know a little bit about his resume, but not the whole thing. It is kind of long. The guys respect him. They were giddy when they found out he was coming on board."

Thomas says he helps coach the defensive line and linebackers. When practice shifts to the offense, he walks the track.

"I have my headphones and get my walk in every day," Thomas said. "You have to stay active. If you don't stay active, you lose your health."

Thomas has not coached high school football since his seven-year run as GlenOak's head coach ended in 1998. He also was the head coach at Girard and Alliance.

"You have to have more patience," Thomas said. "There are less numbers, but it has been fun. The kids have been great. They have accepted me. They know I'm just here and there, a little bit everywhere."

Thomas will not be returning to Mount Union in the spring when the Purple Raiders resume football. His passion for the university remains strong. His daughter Mollie is a volleyball player there.

"I love everything about Mount," Thomas said. "The coaches there are great coaches. The facilities are second-to-none in Division II or III.

"I'm going to be 66 next year, and in my opinion it's too old (for college football). ... The recruiting and calling kids, you get to a point where you have to slow down and step back.

"Fortunately now I can still stay around young people. That helps keep you young."

