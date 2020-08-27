Volleyball

Green 25-25-25, Massillon 16-15-10

Top servers: DeLuca (G) 20 points, 8 aces. Kills leaders: Peterson (G) 10. Assists leaders: Spoerndle (G) 12. Top defensive players: Gorsuch (G) 6 blocks, Schilling (G) 6 blocks, Spoerndle (G) 5 digs.

Records: Green 1-0.

Lake Center Christian 25-25-25, Our Lady of the Elms 7-16-16

Top servers: Miller (LCC) 10 aces. Kills leaders: Eves (LCC) 7. Assists leaders: Ickes (LCC) 13.

Records: Lake Center Christian 1-0.

Lake Center Christian 25-26-25-16-15, Fairless 14-28-23-25-12

Top servers: Ickes (LCC) 5 aces. Kills leaders: Mungo (LCC) 14. Assists leaders: Ickes (LCC) 19.

Records: Lake Center Christian 2-0.

Girls golf

Lake 184, Massillon 212

Sable Creek (Gold), par 35

Lake: Potashnik 44, Labbe 45, Fedor 47, Mitchell 48. Massillon: Findley 48, Hannon 51, Maag 52, Via 61.

Records: Lake 4-1, Massillon 2-5.

St. Thomas Aquinas 228, Lake Center Christian 252

Skyland Pines, par 36

Aquinas: Hiestand 46, Kaczynski 54, Burkhardt 59, Tabellion 69. LCC: Starcher 51, Varba 62, Goodspeed 63, Smith 76.

Records: Aquinas 1-1 Lake Center 0-4.

Springfield 204, Massillon 206

Legends (South), par 36

Springfield: Leporis 46, Thompson 49, Fields 54, Miller 55. Massillon: Hannon 46, Findley 48, Maag 51, Rohr 61.

Records: Massillon 2-4, Springfield 3-2

Independence Blue Devil Classic

Shawnee Country Club

Top four teams: 1, Lima Central Catholic 296; 2, Green 306; 3, Highland 313; 4, Magnificat 320.

Medalist: Mary Kelly Mulcahy (Lima Central Catholic) 68.

Green scores: Didonato 72, Liptak 74, Pulley 78, Demuesy 82.

Notes: Green set an 18-hole team scoring record with a 306.

Girls soccer

Louisville 6, Lake Center 0

Louisville goals: Smith 3, Mayle, Bush, Pukys. Louisville assists: Morgan 2, Bush. Louisville saves: Henderhan 2. Corner kicks: Louisville 7-0. Halftime: Louisville 2-0.

Records: Louisville 1-0-1.

Girls tennis

Central Catholic 3, Lake 2

Singles: P.Crumpler (CC) d. DeLuca 6-3, 6-0; Phillips (CC) d. Milhoan 6-3, 6-4; Ray (CC) d. Lavy 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Miller/Moorhead (L) d. S.Crumpler/Doll 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; Krause/Conner (L) d. D’Agostino/Sinclair 6-3, 6-2.

Records: Central 2-3, Lake 1-3

Orrville 3, Manchester 2

Singles: Adcock (O) d. Le 6-0, 6-0; Rowland (O) d. Bell 6-1, 6-0; Wallace (O) d. Shrake 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Christy-Dasho (M) d. Polascek-Mendiola 6-0, 6-0; Clark-Hamilton (M) d. DeVincent-Little 6-0, 6-1.

Westlake 3, Lake 2

Singles: DeAngelo (W) d. Deluca 6-2, 6-0; Shami (W) d. Milhoan 6-0, 6-0; Lavy (L) d. Idtolu 2-6, 6-3, 10-6. Doubles: Moorehead-Miller (L) d. Stella-Julie 6-0, 6-0; Mackenzie-Michelle (W) d. Conner-Krause 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Lake 1-4.