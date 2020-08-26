RAVENNA — Air Lunardi.



That might be a stretch.



But expect these Ravens to pass more than past years.



"There's going to be a lot of passing," Ravenna junior quarterback Eathan Cobbin said. "I'm very excited because the receiving corps we have around us, they're very skilled and I feel like they'll catch anything around them, so I'm going to give them the ball where they can catch it and we're going to score some touchdowns."



To be clear, the forward pass has existed at Portage Community Bank Stadium in prior years. Last year’s Ravens passed roughly 40% of the time (205 passes against 322 rushes). That’s not Mike Martz and The Greatest Show on Turf, but it’s not insignificant. Still, Ravenna is known for hard, physical running — and churning out hard, physical running backs from Marcus Sanders to Sonny Ray Jones II.



"It will be different," Ravens assistant head coach T.J. Williams said. "It will be different than what Ravenna football usually is."



That is in no small part due to Cobbin, who completed 43-of-71 passes last year for 638 yards and five touchdowns against two picks.



Per Ravens head coach Jim Lunardi, "He’s probably one of the best arms that I’ve seen come through Ravenna High School."



Last year, Cobbin split reps with A.J. Lunardi, a relentless running quarterback now playing football for Mount Union. Lunardi finished 2019 with more runs (135) than passes (133) and was best known for his refusal to go down as he plunged through the line of scrimmage.



Cobbin is known for a breathtaking spiral.



That was what first caught senior wide receiver Domo Allah’s eye.



"When I first met him, he kind of shocked my eye because I have never in my life seen a quarterback in high school that accurate ever," Allah said. "To have him throw me the ball all this time, for him to be able to put it somewhere that nobody else can get it except me, it's really amazing. It's really a gift for me and all the other receivers on our team."



Allah saw it early.



Ravens fans didn’t have that chance.



Cobbin missed most of his freshman year with a broken elbow, returning for the final two games of the junior varsity season.



As a sophomore, Cobbin showed glimmers. In Ravenna’s epic Week 4 victory over Field last season, Cobbin found Allah on a critical third-and-14 slant to set up a fourth-and-goal that Lunardi converted.



"I just feel like I took a lot of experience, so now when I get into a game this year, I won't be as nervous," Cobbin said. "I'll be calmed down and ready to play."



That game at Kenneth W. Lohr Stadium was a big one for Allah as well. In addition to catching that slant from Cobbin, Allah snagged a fourth-and-two ball on the sideline from Lunardi to extend the Ravens’ game-winning drive, which he capped with a 28-yard leaping catch in the end zone. Allah finished the night with six receptions for 78 yards.



Allah finished the 2019 season with the team lead in receptions (39) and receiving yards (547). Ravenna’s second- and third-leading receivers from a year ago, Donovan Kelly and Paul Henderson, both graduated, meaning Allah will be counted on even more in 2020.



"He’s got my full trust," Cobbin said. "If I throw the ball to him, nine times out of ten, he's coming down with it."



Indeed, it seemed like every time Cobbin threw the ball to Allah during a mid-August practice, the receiver was able to come down with it.



"He’s just one of those kids that’s got suction cups on his hands," Lunardi said. "Anything thrown to him within the vicinity, he’s catching the ball."



"It's a big part of me," Allah said. "I vouch and I preach that I don't drop the ball. When I drop the ball, I get really upset at myself, because if it touches your hands, I feel like you can catch it, and as long as it's in my range and my reach, I feel like I'm down with it."



Led by Allah, but with a number of talented younger receivers like Phillip Barton and Pavel Henderson and an intriguing tight end in Christian Neff, these Ravens are ready to pass out of the shotgun.



A number of Ravenna’s receivers stayed fresh throughout the summer by finding "different competitions," per Allah, informally competing against players at Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary just to stay sharp.



"None of it was really team stuff," Allah said. "We’d be bored, so we would just contact some of the friends we got from different places and play against them as much as we could because we couldn’t have team activities."



But let’s not go too crazy.



Ravenna is still going to run the football.



"We are going to put the ball in the air a little bit more, but I feel like our run game is still going to be an important part of our team to get it down the field," Allah said. "We got a lot of threats at receiver, but as Ravenna has always been, we always got to run it in the backfield."



Cobbin might not run like A.J. Lunardi but he is a capable runner. The Ravens will also lean on a rotation of backs, including Cordell King (who had 36 rushes for 160 yards and four touchdowns last season) and Matt Mitchell (who ran it nine times and had one touchdown).



Key to everything is a young offensive line with four new starters that will determine whether these best laid plans of mice and men go awry.



"You don’t get anywhere without the guys up front," Lunardi said. "I don’t care if you’re running the ball or throwing the ball, (if) we can’t pass set and give him protection, we’re back to square one, and saying, ‘OK, he’s got a great arm, but he’s got no time to throw the ball,’ so it all starts up front both offensively and defensively."



2020 RAVENNA SCHEDULE



Friday, Aug. 28 — Norton H



Friday, Sept. 4 — Coventry A



Friday, Sept. 11 — Springfield H



Friday, Sept. 18 — Field H



Friday, Sept. 25 — Streetsboro A



Friday, Oct. 2 — Cloverleaf A



Friday, Oct. 9 — OHSAA



Friday, Oct. 16 — TBA



Friday, Oct. 23 — TBA



Friday, October 30 — TBA



Schedule is subject to change. All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.