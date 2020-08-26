MOGADORE — "Embrace uncertainty."



On a Tuesday in the middle of August, Matt Adorni, along with football coaches from across the state of Ohio, learned there would be a high school football season.



The next day, the longtime Mogadore coach acknowledged he still wasn’t sure who would stand under center despite the opener being a little over a week away.



"We’re just going to see how it plays out," Adorni said. "In a normal year, we would have probably declared one earlier, but this has been kind of so weird to where we didn’t really know we were going to have a season until 72 hours before we’ve got a scrimmage and 10 days before we got to play."



Adorni, a man of structure and discipline, seemed perfectly content as he pondered a mix of quarterbacks that includes a senior leader in Kody Jaber, a big-armed sophomore in William Butler and another rising force in freshman Zeke Cameron.



"I think this is the most solid quarterback room we’ve had in a while," Adorni said. "I think we have three true quarterbacks that we really feel good about all of them."



Adorni even floated the idea of not picking a quarterback — and sprinkling the three in as the Wildcats go — and maybe even having a fourth player take snaps in athletic wide receiver Tucker Marmash.



"The old me is let’s name a guy and let’s get ready to roll," Adorni said. "I hate quarterback competitions in Cleveland. They have them every year, right? But this one hasn’t had that feel of where we had to name one."



To be clear, these are still the Wildcats.



Mogadore is not about to turn into the Wild West.



The Wildcats, as they have been for so many years, will be built on physical, tough running.



They are encapsulated by Tyler Knight and Nick Skye — both running backs, both linebackers and both qualifiers for the state wrestling tournament last season.



As Adorni noted, when COVID-19 knocked out a chunk of the 2019-2020 season, Knight and Skye were somewhere near Mansfield, en route to the state meet in Columbus. It’s fitting, then, that if the 2019-2020 season ended with Knight and Skye, the 2020-2021 campaign will begin with a heavy dose of the two.



Skye is a classic Mogadore kid.



A bit undersized at 5-11 and 165 pounds, the senior makes up for it with heart, intelligence, leadership and power. The younger brother of another Wildcats great, Paul, who is now serving in the Marines, Nick has played since he was a freshman on powerful legs that can churn their way through arm tackles.



"He’s just a tough kid," Adorni said. "He’s fearless in there. There’s no question about that."



Adorni noted that Skye came up huge down the stretch last season, including a big playoff opener against Brookfield. Skye finished his junior campaign with 114 carries for 790 yards and seven touchdowns.



"He’s got great balance through the hole," Adorni said. "(He’s) one of those guys that can put his foot in the ground and make a cut and make some explosive plays for us."



Knight has also played since he was a freshman — but the junior is a little different.



Knight looks a little more like a stereotypical linebacker. He’s nearing 200 pounds — and was big from the moment he entered Wildcat Stadium (since renamed Mogadore Memorial Stadium) as a freshman. Nobody necessarily expected Knight to star as a freshman, but with one eye-popping hit at a summer practice, he announced his presence, and with a Week 1 sack against Norwayne, burst onto the scene from the start.



"He had a lot put on his shoulders as a freshman on a really good team (with) a lot of seniors counting on him," Adorni said. "He proved that he belonged that year."



His sophomore season was even better as Knight made 151 tackles en route to Defensive Player of the Year honors — in the Portage Trail Conference County Division and the Northeast Inland District. Knight also became an increasingly important part of the Wildcats’ running back rotation, leading the team in carries (141), rushing yards (1,014) and rushing touchdowns (17).



"He made some runs in the second scrimmage last year against Chippewa where we were like, ‘Wow, we have something here,’" Adorni said. "He really didn’t carry it a whole lot early, and then in the middle part of the season, he was our main focus for a while. ... Obviously, (he) had a tremendous playoff game down at Fort Frye, where down the stretch, we put the ball in his hands a lot in kind of a grind-it-out game. He just came on. We knew we had a physical specimen. We weren’t sure we had — the speed and acceleration that he showed last year was just tremendous — and we’re going to need that out of him again this year."



In some ways, Knight and Skye are opposites.



Skye is smaller and louder.



Knight is bigger and rarely says a word.



"He’s just kind of a quiet guy," Adorni said. "Tyler’s a guy you can’t get too many words from. That’s just kind of how he goes about his business. He’s all business. He’s not a real chatty guy."



Together, they will be counted on to lead the Mogadore backfield and linebacker corps behind stacked lines that return a first team all-league offensive lineman (Tristin Welcome), a first team all-league defensive lineman (Billy Baker) and a second team all-league defensive lineman (Zach Shannon).



2020 MOGADORE SCHEDULE



Friday, Aug. 28 — University School A



Friday, Sept. 4 — Triway H



Friday, Sept. 11 — St. Thomas Aquinas A



Friday, Sept. 18 — Southeast H



Friday, Sept. 25 — Garfield H



Friday, Oct. 2 — Rootstown H



Friday, Oct. 9 — OHSAA



Friday, Oct. 16 — TBA



Friday, Oct. 23 — TBA



Friday, Oct. 30 — TBA



Schedule is subject to change. All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.