KENT ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS



HEAD COACH: Alan Vanderink, 2nd year, 5-5 (26-26)



LAST YEAR: 5-5, 4-2 in the Suburban League American Division



RETURNING LETTERMEN (20):



Kristian Daetwyler, QB-DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.



Ty Bates, WR-DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.



Alex Dabrowski, WR-DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.



Carter Hockin, LB-FB, 5-10, 185, Sr.



Mitch Bates, RB-DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.



AJ Powers, FB-LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.



Raheem Howard, WR-DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.



Teryn Dent, WR-DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.



Jaden Harris, OL-DE, 6-0, 200, Sr.



Jeremiah Jones, TE-DE, 6-3, 230, Sr.



Tahj Truss, OL-DL, 6-1, 295, Sr.



John Schawben, OL-DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.



Makhi Hersman, FB-LB, 5-11, 220, Sr.



Bishop Ragin, OL-DL, 6-1, 315, Sr.



Drew Roberts, TE-DE, 5-11, 170, Sr.



Calvin Redfern, OL-DL, 6-0, 215, Sr.



Jared Dunfee, FB-LB, 5-11, 195, Jr.



Drew Samaco, OL-LB, 5-11, 200, Jr.



Jason Ponick, RB-LB, 5-9, 170, Jr.



Malik Howard, RB-DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.



IMPACT PLAYERS: Senior quarterback Kristian Daetwyler started a good portion of last season following an injury to C.J. Anderson and helped guide the team to its first non-losing record since 2013. In the process, Daetwyler earned himself a First-Team all-league selection for his efforts. ... Senior Jeremiah Jones has bulked up to 230 pounds and will line up at tight end, but also has the the athleticism to flex out wide and create mismatches for opposing defenses. ... Senior lineman Tahj Truss likewise added significant weight, elevating from 250 a year ago to 295 this year as he will be a mainstay on both sides of the ball. Truss was a Second-Team Suburban League selection in 2019. ... Senior Raheem Howard also has changed positions, moving from running back to wideout, though he should still figure in the running game.



WHAT'S NEW: The team won't play its first game until Sept. 18 against Canal Fulton Northwest due to the school's decision to delay the start of the season. The three-week hiatus to start the campaign has temporarily put the Rough Riders' 100-plus year rivalry with Ravenna on hold. However, Vanderink says he and Ravenna coach Jim Lunardi are talking every day in hopes of carving out a date to keep the storied rivalry continuing. ... Among the newcomers to this season's team are senior Sam Henderson and junior Quinten Upshaw. Henderson, who previously played at Akron Hoban, is a tight end and defensive end. Upshaw, who comes over from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, is a running back and linebacker.



OUTLOOK: It will be a very interesting year, to say the least. Roosevelt posted its best-ever Suburban League showing a year ago, finishing in third place with a 4-2 mark. The delayed start and the uncertainty of the upcoming season derailed any momentum from last season, but the practice time prior to the Rough Riders' Sept. 18 opener should give Vanderink and his staff more opportunity to teach and develop the squad for the upcoming seasons.



— ERIC CLUTTER