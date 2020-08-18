



JACKSON TWP. If you want to try to understand what it's been like for local high school sports administrators, athletic directors and coaches to figure out a path ahead for the fall season, just try to imagine assembling a puzzle on an ever-changing surface with pieces regularly being swapped out and a ticking clock over your shoulder constantly reminding you that time is limited.

Welcome to daily life in places like the Federal League, where commissioner Terry Peterson and the league's seven member schools have been working to piece together a semblance of a normal season for their nine fall sports.

"It has been pretty stressful ... I would say the most stressful part of this has been not knowing or having any definite days or guidelines for when we're going to start and if we do start, when is the ending date for each sport," Peterson said.

As the former athletic director for Jackson, Peterson has been in the shoes of the league's seven high school athletic directors. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is uncharted territory for all involved and for much of the summer, it forced everyone to await word from Gov. Mike DeWine and state health officials as to if and when schools could reopen and fall sports could take place.

Some sports, including golf and cross country, have been deemed low-risk or low-contact and have been allowed to start their seasons. Others, such as football and soccer, are classified as high-contact and therefore have had their seasons either delayed or shortened.

Just more than a week ago, the OHSAA laid out the parameters for a potential football season should DeWine give it a green light. Under the new guidelines, teams can hold a six-week regular season and after that, on Oct. 9, the playoffs will begin with all teams included.

That left leagues across Ohio to figure out how to structure schedules. Non-league games were largely set aside and since most leagues and conferences have eight or more teams, there were more than enough league games to fill out the six-game slate. The equation was different for the Federal League for multiple reasons, one of which was having just seven member schools.

The odd number portended one league team having a bye week by necessity each week of the season, which was a problem when the schedule is six weeks long. An even bigger wrench was thrown into the mix by Green, the league's lone Summit County resident, operating under county health guidelines pushing the start of fall contact sports back to Oct. 1.

"We had three or four different schedules going into our emergency meeting on Monday (Aug. 9) and the factor there was waiting for a Monday meeting between Summit County health officials and superintendents and would they stick to that Oct. 1 date because we had heard they may possibly move it up to the middle of September," Peterson said.

After the meeting, with the Oct. 1 date remaining in place and Green abiding by that standard, Federal League members had to decide how to handle football and soccer with just six participating members for August and September. In the other six sports, Green can compete, with volleyball becoming the sixth after initially being classified on the same level as football and soccer before Summit County officials moved it to a low-contact designation.

With his background as an athletic director, Peterson knows there will be frustration for coaches, athletes and parents whose teams can't get on the field as soon as others.

"Those kids have been working out all summer and then Aug. 1 they started official practices, not knowing for sure what's going to happen," Peterson said. "We all learned the hard way back in winter and late spring ... you had a team like the GlenOak girls basketball team that was literally almost to a state final four game, woke up that morning expecting to play and then didn't get to compete at all."

Fans in the stands

One lingering question, a question that will be partially answered once DeWine and health officials announce rules and standards for what sporting events will look like, is crowds at games. Football, which tends to draw the largest crowds of any sport, is likely to be a point of contention if the new rules stipulate a drastically reduced number of fans in the stands.

The Federal League is comprised of Division I and II football programs and games often draw crowds numbering in the thousands. It seems highly unlikely that a fully capacity crowd will be allowed at games, which will then put league and school officials in the tough position of figuring out who gets to attend games.

"We're waiting what it will be for attendance policies ... will it be no fans allowed, will it be parents only, will it be a certain percentage (of venue capacity)," Peterson said. "It's tough because we have athletic directors who are a week and a half away from having to host games. If it's a percentage, it would be more even across the board, but there may not be enough tickets to make everybody happy."

The league's normal split for tickets between home and away teams is 70 percent for the host school and up to 30 percent of tickets allotted for visiting fans. Peterson posited a hypothetical scenario in which a 7,000-seat stadium and a 20-percent allowed capacity would cut the crowd down to 1,400. With 70-plus players on each team and potentially bands at the game, giving just two tickets to each player and band member for their parents or family members to attend, 1,400 may not be enough to include everyone. With that in mind, league officials are planning on only having the band for the home team at games.

An interesting side note for the schedule is that the OHSAA is allowing teams to play additional regular season games one they're eliminated from the playoffs. Those games are allowed up through Nov. 14 and with Green allowed to start football Oct. 1 and play only its Week 6 game against Lake before the playoffs, the Bulldogs are likely to be a team that considers those additional regular-season games once its playoff run ends.

"If a team has a long run they wouldn't be able to play those games, but if school does get beat in the first or even second round, they could play more regular-season games," Peterson said. "There is some variance within our league from our athletic directors according to conversations with their coaches. Some of them, once they're out of playoffs they don't want to come back, but others want to give kids a chance to play as many as possible. We have a unique situation with Green with the Oct. 1 date, which brings them into mix in Week 6 and they are only going to get one regular season game in going into the playoffs. We have schools saying if it would help Green out to get more games in, they would consider playing Green in Week 8, 9 or 10."

To say the puzzle for fall sports remains jumbled at this point is fair, even as some pieces fit into place. The reality is league and school officials could go through the same type of scenario for winter sports in a couple of months, with Peterson saying volleyball could serve as a template for those sports since it's the only indoor fall sport and all winter sports are indoors. For fall sports, the clock continues ticking, putting pressure on all involved to figure out the next steps forward.