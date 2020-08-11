There will come a time, maybe soon, when Blue Jackets fans feel a pang of regret about missing out on a chance to win the No. 1 overall draft pick. They could’ve had a 1-in-8 chance at winning the lottery. This year, the consolation prize is a grand prize.

Had the Jackets lost in the preliminary, qualifying, play-in round or whatever it was the NHL is calling it (was it the actual playoffs?) they would have had a 12.5% chance of winning the right to select Alexis Lafreniere. How good is Lafreniere? Maybe Sidney Crosby-good. Imagine that.

Imagine Lafreniere sliding into Artemi Panarin’s old spot in a new "French Connection" line, with Pierre-Luc Dubois at center and Alexandre Texier on the other wing. Imagine that, along with their depth of young forwards and terrific defense and goaltending. Artemi who?

Yes, there may come a time when beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the warm-up round (or whatever it was) of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs is seen as a missed opportunity. Not only did the Jackets scuttle their chances at the No. 1 overall pick, they blew themselves out of the top 16 in a draft year that is brimming with high-end talent.

Maybe, in the grand scheme of things, beating the Leafs in a best-of-five series wasn’t the best idea. Maybe moving past the Leafs only to lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Boston Bruins is not the best result. Not in this draft year.

But if you are a Jackets fan, it feels pretty good right now, eh?

Good. It should.

The Arace house has, for good or ill, more than a few hardcore Jackets fans under the roof. It is not a homogeneous group, though. Heading into the series, there was some talk about the benefits of losing to the Leafs, i.e. the chance at drafting Lafreniere. Mrs. Arace, for one, didn’t want to hear it.

After the Jackets shut out the Leafs in Game 1, the discussion tilted. A consensus evolved, and there were three prongs to it: One, beating the Maple Leafs in Toronto the Center of the Hockey Universe has meaning that goes beyond a matchup of No. 8 and No. 9 seeds; two, winning a playoff round (or whatever that was) cannot be a bad thing, especially for a roster that skews so young; and three, the NHL would never allow Columbus to win the draft lottery anyway, so why is this even a point of discussion?

Jackets-Leafs turned into the best series in the pre-first-round of the COVID-19 tournament. It set ratings records in the central Ohio market. It drew the ire of the Keepers of the Game in Toronto who railed about how Jackets coach John Tortorella was destroying the game with his defense-first tactics, how the Jackets were unwatchable, and how nobody cared about the Columbus market. Oh, the humanity.

The series twisted and turned and pulsed with drama. The teams traded shutouts and then traded epic, three-goal choke jobs/turnarounds and then came Game 5. In the end, the better team won. Full stop.

The Leafs loaded up their top line with Auston Matthews-John Tavares-Mitch Marner. That’s $33.5 million, per year, worth of elite talent. (By comparison, the Jackets this year spent $36.25 million on 16 forwards.) Credit where due: That line was awesome. But Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe had to cut and paste his other three lines, his defensive corps was not as talented or deep as that of the Jackets, and his goaltending did not match up, either.

Tortorella, even with the first change, was masterful in Game 5 in matching veterans Gus Nyquist, Boone Jenner and Nick Foligno (total price tag: $14.75 million) against the Leafs’ top line. Tortorella also played seven defensemen so he could manage the minutes of nicked-up Zach Werenski and Ryan Murray. Seth Jones was the best defenseman in the series. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo posted two shutouts, including a well-managed, 3-0 victory in Game 5.

Dubois turned into a star. Liam Foudy set his sights toward the same strata.

The Jackets stuck together, played to their strengths and ultimately exposed the Leafs’ soft underbelly. They showed again why their fans love them. They won.

The league was never going to let them win the lottery anyway.

