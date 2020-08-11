Widespread belief that the Big Ten Conference was on the cusp of canceling its upcoming football season on Monday captured the attention of President Donald Trump and members of Congress, who urged the league not to scrap this fall’s slate of games.

The chorus of politicians advocating for college football to be played as scheduled included Anthony Gonzalez, a first-term Republican congressman and former all-conference wide receiver at Ohio State.

In a phone interview with The Dispatch, Gonzalez, who represents Ohio’s 16th congressional district, raised concerns about the potential anguish among players if the season was to be canceled, especially after many had spent recent days waging an emotional social media campaign in an effort to save their games.

"I learned more inside a college locker room than I have in any other endeavor I've tried in my life," Gonzalez said. "That experience is so valuable. And to take it from them when, from what I can see, the players want to play, the coaches want to coach, and the players' parents want the players to play, to not even give them the option, I think is devastating."

While the coronavirus pandemic has cast uncertainty over the fate of the season for months, teams have been plotting for a chance to see the field since players first returned to campus for workouts in June.

Last week, Ohio State opened preseason training camp in preparation for its first game on Sept. 3 at Illinois.

But Big Ten presidents and chancellors were holding deliberations about the season's fate over consecutive weekend meetings that appeared to push it toward the brink.

"You're talking about kids, from the time they were little boys, who have been in the backyard, and in the playground, dreaming of what they were about to do on Saturday afternoons and dreaming about the opportunity to play in the National Football League," Gonzalez said. "That's what you're talking about. And for a lot of those kids, this is the best chance they have. They know that.

"So if you take that away, the thing they've been working for their whole lives, that they've earned, nobody gave that to them, without any input, I think it will cause enormous mental health challenges and add just another layer of difficulty for a lot of these kids in what has already been a very difficult path."

Gonzalez thought the best course of action for the Big Ten was to delay the season’s start, citing the flexibility of the conference-only schedule and pointing to similar comments made earlier Monday by Buckeyes coach Ryan Day.

ESPN reported late Monday that the conference was also considering pushing back the start of the season to Sept. 26.

"Let's take a deep breath," Gonzalez said. "Let's take this time to use that flexibility. And let's study this a little bit more. Let's bring our parents and our players into this process, and let's hear their voice, and let’s make sure their voices are well-represented. Then let's make a decision based on what all the stakeholders are saying and feeling at the time. When you separate out the players, the coaches and the parents, and disregard their opinion in various ways, I think that's a problem. When I talk to some people I know inside of these programs, that's the feeling right now."

Since Gonzalez was sworn into Congress in January 2019, he has waded into various issues involving college sports.

Most notably, he began drafting legislation late last year aimed at allowing college players to earn money from the use of their name, image and likeness. Due to the pandemic, his plans to introduce a NIL bill have stalled.

As he surveyed a landscape of college sports without football in the fall, Gonzalez also contended players would be safer from contracting COVID-19 if they were allowed to move forward with a season.

A slate of games offers a greater structure for players, including stays at isolated team hotels on the nights before gamedays.

The prospect of games also provides motivation for players to follow social-distancing guidelines and avoid gatherings that will be high-risk places of transmission of the coronavirus.

"I think the risk of having a bad outcome from COVID goes up when you cancel the football season for these players," Gonzalez said. "Because the players are hardwired to sacrifice a lot for the opportunity to play. And they sacrifice with respect to the hours they spend in the facility, they sacrifice in workouts, they sacrifice a lot. And they know that the cost of the greatness that they want to achieve as a team is sacrifice. It's baked into them.

"Inside of a season, if part of that ask from a coach is, when we break on Saturdays, we can't have you out, we can't have you doing this. They may not like it, and some people might stray, but they know that the cost of winning, the cost of playing, the cost of the opportunity is some personal sacrifice from a social life standpoint. They may be willing to do that. If you take away the football season, you take away the benefit. Then there's no value in the sacrifice."

