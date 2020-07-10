Like many Mid-American Conference schools, the University of Akron could be affected by the moves of Power 5 conferences to only play football games within their league, according to conflicting reports.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported Thursday night that the Atlantic Coast Conference would follow the Big Ten and skip the pre-conference schedule primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the University of Akron athletics department, if true, the move would deal yet another significant financial blow as the football team was scheduled to play Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The game would pay the Zips $1.1 million. Given the recent $4.4 million cut to the department’s institutional support and cuts that are still coming, the loss isn’t insignificant.

There is still wiggle room. A definite decision hasn’t been made as of Thursday night after consultation with the league’s coaches, according to a report from Fox Sports/FS1.

Akron officials could not be reached for comment.

George M. Thomas can be reached at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Zips at www.beaconjournal.com/zips. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByGeorgeThomas.