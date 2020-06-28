



AUSTINTOWN Green High School graduate Kami Helm was among five Baldwin Wallace University softball student-athletes that were selected to the 2020 Spring Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team.

In order to be selected to the Academic All-OAC team, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

Helm, who garners her first Academic All-OAC accolade, is a biology major that carries a 3.764 GPA. She is a Dean's List student and Jacket Scholar.

Helm appeared in five games before the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

For her career, Helm has appeared in 48 games and has a .287 batting average. She has tallied 35 hits, 17 runs scored, 15 RBIs, nine walks, four doubles and one triple. Helm has a .910 career fielding percentage with 47 assists at the hot corner along with 34 putouts.

Helm was joined on the Academic All-OAC team with sophomore outfielder Amanda Crisler (Lorain/Amherst), senior second baseman Alex Kozich (Avon), sophomore pitcher Emily Lesco (Wickliffe) and senior infielder Shelby Sprouse (Granville).