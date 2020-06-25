Musicians played from pickup trucks in crowded streets at 2 a.m. A quarterback from Alliance waxed mystical at the podium. Canton turned into an unforgettable Browns party. The things that will be missed without a Hall of Fame week ...

I won't start guessing what "Football's Greatest Weekend" has meant to you.

I'll not attempt to "read the community mind" as to how erasing the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and postponing the enshrinement — now official decisions — rain on the parade (there won't be one).

I can tap a lifetime of memories of what would have been missed if the years had rolled through Canton without a sports museum.

Mom and dad began taking us to the Hall of Fame parade in the '60s. The crowds and the noise were immense where the procession bent from 12th Street onto Fulton.

Back then a celebrity everyone recognized would ride one of the convertibles. One year it was Mike Connors, a dashing former UCLA basketball player who starred in the TV detective drama, Mannix.

The roar for such celebs would be exceeded only by that for one of the Cleveland Browns. You'd have thought Otto Graham, flashing an ornery smile, had just thrown a touchdown pass. Canton's Marion Motley drew huge greetings.

The chants of "Lou" for Lou Groza could be heard at the airport. "The Toe" clearly liked it.

When I was new to the paper some decades ago, the sports department worked late and often stayed up together after the shift. On the Friday before the Hall of Fame parade we would head over to Fulton, which would turn into the greatest street party since the election of Bill McKinley.

Musicians using pickup-truck beds as stages would roll slowly along with the throngs of walkers. It was a beautiful noise into the wee hours. And then before sunrise they would clear the street for the parade.

A friend named Bob Young never learned sports writers are supposed to dress like hobos. Bob would come to work well dressed and toting a briefcase. We would insult the briefcase.

"Bobby ... why don't all of us buy one. Then we can form a synchronized briefcase drill team and put it in the parade?"

Son of a gun if a synchronized briefcase drill team didn't start showing up in the parade. It wasn't us, but I fully credit Briefcase Bob.

The enshrinement followed the parade, outside the front door of the Hall of Fame. Crowds jammed the nooks and crannies all the way back to the south-bound lanes of I-77. One year a local radio man serving as emcee was introducing all of the past enshrinees seated nearby.

At one point, the announcer eyed the crowd and swept his arm to the next man up.

"And who can forget the great ... (pregnant pause)?"

For the life of him, he couldn't pull a name. Someone whispered it to him.

"... the great Ray Nitschke!"

It became my standing joke with late sports editor Bob Stewart any time we bumped into someone whose name we couldn't quite recall.

The Hall of Fame Games were never unforgettable.

I do remember getting a kick out of Dennis Franklin, then a rookie from Massillon, being there with the Lions as he attempted the conversion from Michigan quarterback to Lions safety.

My lead was, "Dennis Franklin is doing what he likes, but not what he loves." Associated Press picked up the story. They sent you 20 bucks back then.

It made good business sense when they moved the enshrinement from the steps of the Hall to the stadium. The steps were so much more charming.

Now the writers take in the enshrinement from the press box, which seems barely closer to the podium than Alliance. The year Lenny Dawson went in, I was maybe 60 feet from the former Aviator QB as he spoke with this ethereal glow.

He began with this mystical tone: "I was the seventh son of a seventh son ..."

Another year Mike Haynes had his agent present him. Pink Floyd's "Money" might as well been playing. Howard Slusher got booed.

Cocktail hour before the big dinner at the Civic Center was always a great place to meet enshrinees past and present.

One year an ancient player named Ed Healey told me what Jim Thorpe was like. Marion would be there with his drink in one hand, a friend's drink in the other hand, a big cigar between his teeth, and a priceless story on his lips.

Hyperbole has wafted through the years.

For quite a while the parade, the enshrinement and the game all were on the same Saturday. I would check into the paper from my Hall of Fame assignment to find some editors kicking around the headline that would lead the Sunday edition.

My favorites were "HOW CAN THIS BE TOPPED?" and 'WOWEE WHAT A WEEKEND!" One of the writers countered with, "How can this be stopped?"

The Hall's current slogan is "the most inspiring place on Earth." I would maybe start with Niagara Falls and throw in church the day of a great sermon.

Yet, some of the life stories and soul-deep messages that have come from some of the men in newly tailored gold jackets, on enshrinement day, actually have been quite moving.

It's hard for a practice game to move, much. But ...

The last time the Browns were in the Hall of Fame Game (1999), they staged a stadium practice first. The crowd was incredible. The game was a thriller. Tim Couch looked like a future Hall of Famer. Nobody left.

The expansion-era might have peaked that night.

There are a thousand other stories, a tidal wave of faces, a fortune spent on fireworks.

I suppose there's nothing we can do about the fact there will be none of it this year, except, perhaps, to not take it for granted.

