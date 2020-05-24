Here are the "long stories short" — in many cases surprising — of Barkevious "KeKe" Mingo, Carl "Cash" Nassib, "The Rabbit" and the rest of the crowd of former Cleveland draft picks still kicking on NFL rosters, elsewhere.

The general reception for Colt McCoy's autobiography came down to two syllables: "Too soon."

McCoy's NFL career had barely begun when "Growing Up Colt" hit the market.

But then, what a beginning.

In McCoy's second, third and fourth starts as a 2010 rookie third-round draft pick, the Browns:

- Beat the defending Super Bowl champion Saints.

- Pulverized the Patriots 34-14 (New England otherwise went 14-1).

- Were taking care of the Jets (who were headed for their second straight AFC title game) before Chansi Stuckey fumbled in overtime.

Chances were, McCoy was on his way to a long, storybook career. This has come half true. He has had a long career.

McCoy is headed into his 11th NFL season, with a record of 7-21 as a starting QB.

This 33-year-old Colt is one of 29 players drafted by the Browns who are still in the NFL, but on somebody else’s roster. In a world without COVID-19, this "team" could play an intrasquad game.

To prove that point, here's a quick look at each of the 29, sorted by position.

QUARTERBACK

Draft choice: Colt McCoy, Round 3, No. 85, overall, 2010 (Tom Heckert pick)

Browns run: 2010-12, 6-15 as a starter

Catching up: After six years with Washington (1-6 as a starter), he projects as Daniel Jones' top backup with the New York Giants. It's not a bad living. Counting his one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Giants, his career earnings (according to Spotrac) are $14.2 million in salary and $3.8 million in bonuses.

RUNNING BACK

Draft choice: Duke Johnson, Round 3, No. 77 overall, 2015 (Ray Farmer pick)

Browns run: 2015-18, 64 games, 10 starts, 13 TDs, 1,286 rushing yards, 2,170 receiving yards

Duke Johnson for 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/KpM0KoMFCE

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2017

Catching up: Johnson, 26, is in the second year of a three-year, $15.6 million contract with the Texans. He produced a symmetrical 2019 in Houston with 410 rushing yards and 410 receiving yards.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Draft choice: Corey Coleman, Round 1, No. 15 overall, 2016 (Sashi Brown pick)

Browns run: 2016-17, 19 games, 18 starts, 56 catches, 718 yards

Catching up: Traded to the Bills in 2018 for a Round 7 pick, he now is with the Giants on a one-year, $1.1 million contract. He has five catches since leaving the Browns.

Draft choice: Travis Benjamin, Round 4, No. 100 overall, 2012 (Heckert pick)

Browns run: 2012-15, 54 games, 1,683 receiving yards, three punt return TDs

Catching up: After four seasons with the Chargers, "The Rabbit“ has signed a one-year deal with the 49ers.

Draft choice: Ricardo Louis, Round 3, No. 114 overall, 2016 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2016-18, 32 games, 12 starts, 45 catches

Catching up: The Browns cut him in April of 2019. He spent last season on Miami's injured reserve list and is on the Dolphins' spring roster.

TIGHT END

Draft choice: Seth DeValve, Round 4, No. 138 overall, 2016 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2016-18, 41 games, 10 starts, 48 catches

Catching up: Cut by the Browns last summer, he caught 12 passes in 12 games with the Jaguars. On March 26, he signed a $1.05 million deal with Carolina ($137,500 guaranteed).

OFFENSIVE LINE

Draft choice: Mitchell Schwartz, Round 2 , No. 37 overall, 2012 (Heckert pick)

Browns run: 2012-15, never missed a down in 64 games

Catching up: He has made first or second team All-Pro in all four of his seasons as the Chiefs' right tackle and is signed through 2021.

Draft choice: Alex Mack, Round 1, No. 21 overall, 2009 (Eric Mangini pick)

Browns run: 2009-15, 101 games, 101 starts

Catching up: Mack, 34, is entering the final year of a five-year, $45 million contract with Atlanta. He and Maurkice Pouncey are the centers on the NFL's 2010s all-decade team, picked in cooperation with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Draft choice: Austin Corbett, Round 2, No. 33 overall, 2018 (John Dorsey pick)

Browns run: He played 14 downs as a rookie and was traded to the Rams on Oct. 15, 2019 for a 2021 Round 5 pick.

Catching up: He started throughout the second half of the Rams’ season and is the No. 1 left guard for 2020.

Draft choice: Cameron Erving, Round 1, No. 19 overall, 2015 (Farmer pick)

Browns run: 2015-16, 29 games, 17 starts

Catching up: Traded in 2017 for a Round 5 pick, he played in 40 games for the Chiefs, with 25 starts. He has jumped to Dallas on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Draft choice: Shon Coleman, Round 3, No. 76 overall, 2016 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2016-17, 23 games, 16 starts

Catching up: Traded to San Francisco in 2018 for a Round 7 pick, he sat out 2018 and ’19 with injuries. The 49ers signed him to a one-year deal ($2.2 million, with $1.4 million guaranteed) for 2020.

Draft choice: Roderick Johnson, Round 5, No. 160 overall, 2017 (Brown pick)

Browns run: Zero games, released June 19, 2018

Catching up: He appeared in all 16 games (three starts) for Houston in 2019 and re-signed for 2020 on a $1.75 million contract ($375,000 bonus).

DEFENSIVE LINE

Draft choice: Carl Nassib, Round 3, No. 65 overall, 2016 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2016-17, 30 games, 15 starts, 5.5 sacks

Catching up: The man who got cut weeks after giving teammates financial advice on “Hard Knocks“ has signed a three-year, $25.2 million contract ($16.7 million guaranteed) with the Raiders. In 29 games (17 starts) with Tampa Bay, he had 12.5 sacks.

Draft choice: Emmanuel Ogbah, Round 2, No. 32 overall, 2016 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2016-18, 40 games, all starts, 12.5 sacks

Catching up: Traded to the Chiefs in April of 2019 for safety Eric Murray, he had 5.5 sacks in 10 games prior to a season-ending injury. On March 20, he signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins.

Draft choice: Danny Shelton, Round 1, No. 12 overall, 2015 (Farmer pick)

Browns run: 2015-17, 46 games, 43 starts

Catching up: He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 for a 2019 third-round pick used as part of trade that brought Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon from the Giants. He won a Super Bowl ring in 2018 and earned an expanded role in 2019. On March 24, he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions.

Draft choice: Nate Orchard, Round 2, No. 51 overall, 2015 (Farmer pick)

Browns run: 2015-17, 34 games, 13 starts, five sacks

Catching up: Orchard has been with five teams since the Browns cut him in 2018. On March 25, he signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with Washington.

Draft choice: Caleb Brantley, Round 6, No. 185 overall, 2017 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2017, 12 games, one start

Catching up: Washington claimed him after the Browns waived him on Sept. 1, 2018. He has appeared in only eight games for the Redskins but remains on their roster.

LINEBACKERS

Draft choice: Joe Schobert, Round 4, No. 99 overall, 2016 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2016-19, 61 games, 49 starts, 408 tackles

Joe Schobert with pick #2 on the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1HxXEmRDjQ

— Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) November 15, 2019

Catching up: On April 15, he signed a five-year, $53.7 million contract ($21.5 million guaranteed) with the Jaguars.

Draft choice: Christian Kirksey, Round 3, No. 71 overall, 2014 (Farmer pick)

Browns run: 2014-19, 73 games, 54 starts

Catching up: On March 17, a week after the Browns cut him following two injury-plagued seasons, he signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Packers.

Draft choice: Barkevious Mingo, Round 1, No. 6 overall, 2013 (Joe Banner pick)

Browns run: 2013-15, 46 games, 16 starts, seven sacks

Catching up: "KeKe's" mom didn't want him to play for his high school team. In the NFL, he seems to have played for everyone. Since the Browns traded him to New England, he has played all 16 games for five different teams (Browns, Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Texans). On April 3, he signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Bears.

DYK Barkevious Mingo won a name of the year award in high school? 🏆



Learn more about @keke_mingo! pic.twitter.com/C0E8hxjqhR

— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 29, 2018

Draft choice: Genard Avery, Round 5, No. 150 overall, 2018 (Dorsey pick)

Browns run: 2018-19, 18 games, five starts

Catching up: The Browns traded him to Philadelphia last Oct. 28 for a Round 4 pick in 2021. He played eight games for the 2019 Eagles (33 defensive snaps, 147 special teams plays).

CORNERBACKS

Draft choice: Joe Haden, Round 1, No. 7 overall, 2010 (Heckert pick)

Browns run: 2010-16, 90 games, 81 starts, 19 interceptions

Catching up: In his third year with Pittsburgh after getting cut by the Browns, he led the team with 1,055 downs played and went to the Pro Bowl. At 31, he is signed through 2021.

GIMME THAT 🏈@joehaden23 + #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/0i0C3hovMP

— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 1, 2019

Draft choice: Pierre Desir, Round 4, No. 127 overall, 2014 (Farmer pick)

Browns run: 2014-15, 19 games, seven starts

Catching up: After starting 12 games as a second-year Colt in 2019, Desir has signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Jets.

Draft choice: Buster Skrine, Round 5, No. 137 overall, 2011 (Heckert pick)

Browns run: 2011-14, 64 games, 37 starts

Catching up: Skrine, 31, played 727 downs for the 2019 Bears and is in the final season of a three-year, $16.5 million contract. He has played in 139 NFL games.

Draft choice: Simeon Thomas, Round 6 (No. 188 overall), 2018

Browns run: Waived late in the 2018 preseason

Catching up: He is on Washington’s spring roster after giving the team 74 defensive snaps and 216 special teams plays in 2019 prior to a four-game suspension.

SAFETIES

Draft choice: Jabrill Peppers, Round 1, No. 25 overall, 2017 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2017-18, 29 games, 29 starts

Catching up: The Giants traded for him last year and inherited his Browns rookie contract. He missed the last five games with an injury, but the Giants see him as a key man for 2020 and picked up his fifth-year option (providing a guaranteed $6.8 million) for 2021.

Draft choice: Ibraheim Campbell, Round 4, No. 115 overall, 2015 (Farmer pick)

Browns run: 2015-17, 37 games, 11 starts

Catching up: Released by the Browns midway through the 2017 season, he has spent time with the Texans, Cowboys, Jets and Packers. He played 119 snaps as a key backup last December while Green Bay went 5-0. He has signed a one-year deal with the Titans.

Draft choice: Derrick Kindred, Round 4, No. 129 overall, 2016 (Brown pick)

Browns run: 2016-18, 42 games, 17 starts, 148 tackles

Catching up: In 2019, he was cut by the Browns, Colts and Jets. He is on the 49ers’ spring roster.

PLACEKICKER

Draft choice: Zane Gonzalez, Round 7, No. 219 overall, 2017 (Brown pick)

Browns run: He kicked in 16 games in 2017 and two in 2018 before getting cut.

Catching up: He has kicked in 21 games for Arizona, going 38-of-44 on field goals and 39-of-41 on point-after kicks. The Cardinals signed him to a $3.2 million contract for 2020.

