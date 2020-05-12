The OHSAA announced on Tuesday that the girls state basketball tournament will move to the University of Dayton for the next three years.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state tournament is moving out of Columbus.

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass announced Tuesday that the University of Dayton will be the new site of the state tournament for the next three years.

"We are very excited to sign a three-year agreement for our member schools to experience UD Arena," Snodgrass wrote in a press release. "Southwest Ohio loves and supports basketball and the people at the University of Dayton made it clear that they really want this state tournament on their campus."

The girls state tournament has been held almost exclusively at Ohio State University during its history. Ohio State has hosted 44 of the previous 45. But the dates to use the Jerome Schottenstein Center or St. John Arena during March have become increasingly limited, the OHSAA stated.

This will mark the first time the tournament has been held outside of Ohio State since the University of Akron hosted in 1986.

Head coach Paul Wackerly’s GlenOak squad was supposed to play in a Division I state semifinal at St. John Arena on March 13 against Newark. But concerns about the coronavirus outbreak led to winter sports tournaments being postponed and ultimately canceled. Spring sports also were canceled eventually.

"If anybody is complaining about this now with what just happened to the state tournament, I mean …" Wackerly said. "We should be thankful they’re talking about maybe having it. To me, that’s a positive. All we hear is the negative. ‘We’re canceling this, we’re canceling that.’ I’m not going to complain about it. Let’s just grab this bit of good news and go with it for now."

Wackerly, who has guided GlenOak to state in consecutive seasons and led Hoover to the 2002 Division I state championship, expressed some surprise that Ohio State wouldn’t want to keep the tournament, considering the exposure it gets with top athletes by hosting.

"I hope Dayton gets Ms. Basketball in Ohio next year," Wackerly said with a laugh. "I think that would be funny. And I’m an Ohio State basketball fan."

The 2021 girls basketball state tournament is scheduled for March 11-13. The 2021 boys basketball state tournament is scheduled for March 18-20 at St. John Arena. There currently is no host site in place for the boys basketball state tournament in 2022.

Hoover’s Abbey Allerding won a state championship as a player with Wackerly as her coach at Schottenstein Center. In 2014, as the Vikings head coach, she guided Hoover to a runner-up finish there.

So the building always will hold a special place in her heart.

"I do think it’s a little unfortunate that we won’t be able to go there," Allerding said. "But I’m glad they’re putting us in a place that is similar. It’s a new opportunity and all I hear is it’s a great place to play."

The University of Dayton is no stranger to hosting big games. The 13,000-seat venue was renovated in 2019 and has hosted Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament games and NCAA Tournament games in the past.

"We’re very proud that the OHSAA has entrusted us to host the girls basketball state tournament at the University of Dayton Arena for the next three years," Dayton senior associate athletics director Scott DeBolt wrote in a press release. "The same ingredients that make UD Arena the ideal place for the NCAA First Four – community support and excitement for the game of basketball, our facilities, staff and tournament hosting experience – will help create lifelong memories for the young women who come to Dayton to play in the state tournament and their school communities."

Columbus makes the most sense as far as a neutral location for state tournaments. Moving the girls tournament to Dayton adds another hour to the road trip from the Canton area. There is a familiarity and tradition with players, coaches and fans going to Columbus for state. They know where to stay. They know where to eat.

Dayton means change, and that’s OK with Wackerly.

"I’m not too upset about it," he said. "I’ve got to give it a shot. I’m not sure if we’ll be playing in it next year, but I’ll be down there."