A.J. Green's father died suddenly the Monday before the draft. The Oklahoma State cornerback is one of the Browns' priority undrafted-free-agent signings.

It's a stretch to imagine A.J. Green winning coverage battles against A.J. Green.

One A.J. Green has made seven Pro Bowls and is trying for a second wind as a Bengals wide receiver. This is the story of the A.J. Green signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent.

The 21-year-old cornerback's run of 39 straight starts began in 2017, when he won Oklahoma State's team's Barry Sanders Award acknowledging "most contribution for least recognition."

In 2019, Green held Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb to four catches for 36 yards. A week later, Lamb racked up eight catches for 173 yards against Baylor en route to getting drafted at No. 17 overall by Dallas.

An NFL Network scouting report projected Green as a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

Draft week turned somber for Green when his father, Alvin, died unexpectedly four days before the first round.

Green, named after his dad, expressed his grief in an April 20 Twitter post:

"2020 Couldn’t Get Any Worse! I love you Pops! May Your Soul Rest In Paradise! Our name will live On! Always Smiling. Willing To do anything for Me. I love You. I’m not Ok nor will I be OK soon, but I will find the strength from within and continue the legacy of Alvin James Green."

A flood of condolences followed the tweet.

According to an Oklahoma State fan website, orangepower.com, the elder Green summed up his pride in his son with this quote from a 2019 interview:

"Even when he was a kid, a small child, he would have championship wins and he would also have heartbreaks, and he would bounce right back."

One of the elder Green's favorite memories was a 2017 interception against Baker Mayfield, albeit in a loss to Oklahoma.

Heading into the draft, Green checked some key boxes.

At 6-foot-1, his height is an asset, and he applied it well against the 6-2 Lamb. He never missed a start in the last three years. The recognition came. He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award won by new Browns safety Grant Delpit. He was a team captain in 2019, per a teammates vote. He won the school's Vernon Grant Award for outstanding leadership.

Hey @Browns fans, you are getting a good one in @AjGofor6!#okstate #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/gq826zAieh

— Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) April 27, 2020

A slow 40 time at the Combine, 4.62, left a mark. The week his father died ended with him going undrafted.

The league is full of undrafted rookies, some of whom become important players, such as Joshua Cribbs, whose career as an All-Pro return man began in Cleveland in 2005.

Green appears to have been a priority post-draft signing by the 2020 Browns, who gave him $145,000 in guaranteed money, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Browns fans have distinct memories of three former Oklahoma State players who came to Cleveland via high draft picks.

Quarterback Brandon Weeden (No. 22 overall, 2012) was the No. 1 quarterback for two years before drifting into a career as a backup.

Cornerback Justin Gilbert (No. 8 overall, 2014) was a big disappointment.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (No. 32 overall) spent three years with the Browns before getting traded to the Chiefs before the 2019 season.

Green will try to make his mark from outside the draft.

