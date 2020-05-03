Coming off a season in which a promising roster never came together, we rank the most important new players intended to get the Browns over the hump in 2020.

Last year's supposedly loaded Browns roster was insufficient to avoid an awful start, a poor finish and a painfully unsatisfying season.

Most of the key 2019 players remain on the 2020 roster, and a new regime has looked to add the pieces that can make it all work out.

With that in mind, we offer a "starting 11" among the new guys rounded up by General Manager Andrew Berry. Here is our view of the 11 most important additions, in order.

1, Right tackle Jack Conklin (2019 team: Tennessee Titans)

Quick hit: It is imperative that this tough, competent pro stays healthy. Overpaying right tackle Chris Hubbard, striking out with left tackle experiments Desmond Harrison and Greg Robinson, and whiffing on No. 33 overall draft pick Austin Corbett left the O-line in a bad way. When healthy, Conklin has been what might have been hoped of a No. 8 overall pick (2016).

Quick quote: "In the zone offense, once you start getting that run going, your play action is going to look exactly the same as the runs. That is when you start getting those bombs. I have talked to coach about it. It is going to be a whole lot of fun.” — Conklin after signing a three-year, $42 million contract

2, Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (2019 team: Alabama Crimson Tide)

Quick hit: A stellar draft for left tackles yielded Georgia's Andrew Thomas at No. 4 (Giants), Louisville's Mekhi Becton at No. 11 (Jets), Iowa's Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 (Bucs) and USC's Austin Jackson at No. 18 (Dolphins). Browns icon Joe Thomas is convinced No. 10 pick Wills is better than any of them and will go to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, despite having to switch from his college position on the right side. Thomas sees no weaknesses.

Quick quote: "This is a very bright guy, really advanced from a football knowledge standpoint. He is just a mature person. He is a pro, I think, already." — Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta

3, Tight end Austin Hooper (2019 team: Atlanta Falcons)

Quick hit: Hooper has been in five postseason games, catching a touchdown pass against the Patriots in a Super Bowl. He was producing at a Travis Kelce/George Kittle level before getting hurt last season. Tight end production was almost nonexistent during the Browns' 1-3 skid to finish the season. Hooper bounced back from an in-season injury to catch seven passes in each of Atlanta's last two 2019 games (both were wins).

#Falcons TE Austin Hooper set a career-high with 130 receiving yards vs TEN. He now has 4 career 9-catch games.



Over his last 16, Hooper has 106 Targets, 87 Rec, 842 Yards & 5 TD.



He's been a savior for his fantasy owners so far in 2019.



Austin Hooper Week 4 Highlights 🎥: pic.twitter.com/hCnGbjb959

— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) September 29, 2019

Quick quote: "Austin is versatile. He has played in schemes similar to what we are going to do. He is young. He is smart. He checks a ton of boxes." — Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

4, Safety Grant Delpit (2019 team: LSU Tigers)

Quick hit: Winning the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award (nation's best defensive back) reflected Delpit's blockbuster 2018, when he began drawing comparisons to Troy Polamalu. He played through injuries to help LSU win the 2019 national championship. With Minkah Fitzpatrick in Pittsburgh, the AFC North has two former Jim Thorpe Award winners at safety.

Quick quote: "The Tyrann Mathieus, the Patrick Petersons, the great defensive backs LSU has had ... Grant Delpit deserves to be right in that group." — former LSU coach Les Miles to nola.com

5, Safety Karl Joseph (2019 team: Oakland Raiders)

Quick hit: Joseph played every defensive snap for the Raiders in six straight games before a foot injury ended his 2019 season. He arrives on a one-year, $2.5 million contract and must prove himself again, four years after he was a No. 14 overall draft pick out of West Virginia. Playing time and production were all over the place in the Browns 2019 safety corps (Damarious Randall 724 snaps, Jermaine Whitehead 502, Sheldrick Redwine 373, Morgan Burnett 368, Eric Murray 362).

Karl Joseph plays an aggressive brand of football. He’ll be a great fit in Cleveland.

pic.twitter.com/7FRMbK13QT

— Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) March 19, 2020

Quick quote: "He is a hitter that made an impact for us in 2019. He really improved in Year 2 of our system. He's a leader.” — Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in February

6, Tight end Harrison Bryant (2019 team: Florida Atlantic Owls)

Quick hit: Stockpiling tight ends was a key to Baltimore's 14-2 season. Mark Andrews, Baker Mayfield's former college teammate, was the second tight end the Ravens drafted in 2018, but he has been the game-changer, making the Pro Bowl in his second year. Bryant has a chance to be part of a tight end group that goes from weakness to strength. In 2017, Andrews won the John Mackey Award as college football's best tight end. In 2019, Bryant won the Mackey.

Quick quote: "His pass-catching ability stands out. He is an athletic, natural, tough, sure-handed guy who really competes after the catch. We were staring at the board and couldn’t ignore the fact he was still up there (at No. 115 overall).” — Top Browns scout Glenn Cook

7, Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (2019 team: Atlanta Falcons)

Quick hit: John Dorsey wanted to add tackle Gerald McCoy in 2019, thinking the veteran could push the starting D-line group (Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi, Olivier Vernon) over the top. Adding Clayborn, an end, is along those lines; or, it allows for cutting the pricey Vernon. Clayborn, 32, was a Round 1 pick in 2011. He played two-thirds of the defensive downs in Atlanta's 3-0 finish. He played one-third of the defensive snaps for New England's 2018 championship team.

Watch the newest member of the Browns Adrian Clayborn manhandle Dak Prescott 👊🏽



pic.twitter.com/2XKoJRqdTl

— Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) March 31, 2020

Quick quote: “He's a really, really tough-minded and physical player. You’ll really feel his presence in your sub packages, in your nickel defenses, especially on third down. He is a quiet guy, but man, he takes care of his business." — Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, via the Providence Journal

8, Quarterback Case Keenum (2019 team: Washington)

Quick hit: He was 1-7 as a starter for Washington in 2019, with Tim Rattay as his position coach. He was 6-10 for the 2018 Broncos, with Mike Sullivan as his position coach. He was 11-3 for the 2017 Vikings (plus a memorable playoff win), with Kevin Stefanski as his position coach. Keenum's reunion with Stefanski could pay big dividends if anything goes wrong with Baker Mayfield, and the Browns are paying him that way (three years, $18 million). He can be a friend and a help to Mayfield.

One year ago today... @casekeenum. @StefonDiggs. @Vikings.



MINNEAPOLIS MIRACLE! 😱 (via @NFLThrowback) pic.twitter.com/9MmZV5U53h

— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2019

Quick quote: “He’s a good man that loves his Lord and loves his wife, loves kids, and loves to play football.” — Steve Keenum, Case's dad, to the Pioneer Press during Keenum's 2017 run with the Vikings

9, Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (2019 team: Missouri Tigers)

Quick hit: D-linemen drafted as high as Elliott (Round 3, 2020) should at least be key rotational guys. "Should." John Hughes (Round 3, 2012) and Xavier Cooper (Round 3, 2015) disappointed for the Browns. Larry Ogunjobi (Round 3, 2017) started the last two years. Chad Thomas (Round 3, 2018) was invisible as a rookie and played a lot in Year 2. It's nice that Elliott made first team, All-SEC, but he is at the NFL "hope" stage for now.

Quick quote: “I consider myself a playmaker that disrupts the middle, a pocket pusher in the pass game, and a disciplined run stopper. I can make a difference.” — Elliott on draft day

10, Fullback Andy Janovich (2019 team: Denver Broncos)

Quick hit: Some missing link (or links) kept the 2019 offense from coming together. Adding a player at a position Stefanski values became a priority. Before suffering a nasty elbow injury midway through his fourth season as a Bronco, Janovich played half of the offensive snaps in a 24-19 win over the Browns. He sprang RB Phillip Lindsay (nine carries, 92 yards) a few times.

Quick quote: "Andy has developed into one of the best fullbacks in the league. He's exactly what you look for ... tough, reliable, and a versatile part of not only the offense but also special teams." — Broncos President John Elway after Janovich signed a Broncos contract extension last October (The Browns inherit the contract, which extends through 2022.)

11, Wideout/return man Donovan Peoples-Jones (2019 team: Michigan Wolverines)

Quick hit: This was between Peoples-Jones and rookie Round 3 pick Jacob Phillips, who will become more important than Peoples-Jones if he fast breaks into a linebacker rotation full of mystery. Urban Meyer might have just been an Ohio State guy playing around, but the former Buckeyes pilot says he pictured Peoples-Jones as a high first-round pick. The ex-Wolverine will earn his keep if all he does is return punts better than Jabrill Peppers did for the Browns.

Quick quote: "Read all about me. I’m Donovan Peoples-Jones, I’m 8 years old. God’s light shines in me when I play football." Something People-Jones wrote as part of an assigment in third grade, via the Detroit Free-Press

