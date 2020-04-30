ALL-DAILY RECORD FIRST TEAM



J.J. Cline, Northwestern (sr.): A rebounding machine, Cline averaged 11.2 rebounds per game to go along with 14.5 points for the Huskies. Honorable Mention All-Ohio.



Ben Draper, Norwayne (sr.): Nobody in the area hit a bigger shot than Draper, who nailed a buzzer beater to beat Northwestern in the Division III Wooster District title game. He led the Bobcats in scoring at 11.8 points per game.



Zach Geiser, Waynedale (jr.): Sharpshooting guard led Waynedale to big wins all year, including upsets of eventually district champions Triway, Lucas and Norwayne during the regular season. First-team All-WCAL. Averaged 15.9 points per game. Special Mention All-Ohio.



Sam Habeger, Hiland (sr.): Returned from injury to lead Hiland to a district championship and regional final berth before COVID-19 shut down the postseason. Averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the 23-4 Hawks. Honorable Mention All-Ohio.



Mason Higgins, Waynedale (sr.): The 6-foot-7 Higgins dominated the paint on both ends, averaging 15.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and challenging all shots near the rim. Honorable Mention All-Ohio.



Ezra McKee, Wooster (sr.): Did it all for the 20-win Generals, averaging 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. OCC Player of the Year made big impact defensively as well. Special Mention All-Ohio.



Kaden Mellott, Northwestern (sr.): In a stacked WCAL, Mellott won Player of the Year honors, leading the Huskies to a co-league title. Averaged 18.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Special Mention All-Ohio.



Kyle Scheibe, Rittman (sr.): Battled through a torn meniscus and hip injury to lead Rittman to a district final berth. Averaged 14.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.



Isaac Troyer, Central Christian (sr.): Despite giving up size in most of his matchups, the 6-foot-2 Troyer owned the post, scoring many of his 19.0 points per game near the rim. Special Mention All-Ohio.



Chance Wells, Triway (sr.): The PAC-7 Player of the Year showed a knack for scoring the ball from all angles, leading the Titans with 18.2 points per game. He led his team to 21 wins and a district championship. Special Mention All-Ohio.



Jalen Wenger, Dalton (so.): Dalton's go-to scorer created much of their offense, averaging 16.9 points per game en route to a share of the WCAL title. Special Mention All-Ohio.



COACH OF THE YEAR: Ben Holt, Triway



There were plenty of worthy candidates for the area’s top coach this season. Michael Snowbarger led Wooster to 20 wins despite only returning a few contributors from the year before. Kaleb Reed led Dalton to a share of the WCAL title during his first year in charge. Mark Schlabach led Hiland to another great season, despite losing several key players as well. Others like Brian West and Mark Alberts Jr. had good cases too.



But the job Holt did, after assistant coach and close friend Sean Carmichael died before the school year, stands out in the crowd. Triway went 21-3, with its only losses coming to South Central, Hiland and Waynedale. The Titans went undefeated in the PAC-7 on their way to a league title and also won the Division II Canton District title without much of a scare.



Even as the Titans’ short bench got even shorter as the year went along for various reasons, they kept winning, playing team basketball all the way.



ALL-DAILY RECORD SECOND TEAM



Adam Bidlack, Dalton (sr.)



Dylan Bonner, Central Christian (sr.)



Jacob Gessner, Loudonville (jr.)



Brayden Hamilton, Wooster (so.)



Micah McKee, Wooster (so.)



Luke Meech, Smithville (so.)



Reece Mitchell, Wooster (sr.)



Cal Rhamy, Northwestern (sr.)



Jacob Rupp, Norwayne (jr.)



Evan Shertzer, Tuslaw (sr.)



Hunter Sommers, Hiland (jr.)



Kyle Sturgin, Triway (sr.)



Nick Swartz, Rittman (sr.)



HONORABLE MENTION



Chippewa: Cooper Davies, Ethan Letz, Micah Rose; Dalton: Joey Dalessandro, Jaiden Malone; Hiland: Korrie Hostetler, Will Schlabach; Hillsdale: Caden Mutchler; Northwestern: Max Carlson, Will Schaad; Norwayne: Jake Hanzie, Isaiah Portis, Joey Raudebaugh; Orrville: Jake Phillips; Rittman: Reese Ringer; Smithville: Carter Fath, Derek Pasho; Triway: Bryce Biggs, Channer Wells; Tuslaw: Ty Pratt; West Holmes: Jacob Hammond; Wooster: Drew Dossi, Owen Roach.