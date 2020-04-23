Andrew Berry enters the draft weekend understanding that all 12 teams to reach the 2019 playoffs had good plans for the critical left-tackle position? What’s his?

How important is it for the Browns to come out of draft week with a good left tackle for 2020?

The 2019 playoffs reflect a dozen good reasons for doing so.

Six playoff teams (Chiefs, 49ers, Titans, Ravens, Patriots, Eagles) used experienced left tackles they drafted in the first round.

Three other playoff teams (Vikings, Texans, Seahawks) sent out veteran left tackles who had been Round 1 picks elsewhere.

Two others (Packers, Saints) relied on veterans they drafted in later rounds and developed into productive starters.

The remaining team (Bills) used a third-year pro who had been drafted in a third round.

Andrew Berry enters his first draft as Browns general manager weighing options in the first round and the trade route. He is well familiar with where the left tackles who appeared in the 2019 playoffs were acquired. We review them here:

Tennessee

Taylor Lewan has made three Bowls since joining the Titans as a No. 11 overall pick out of Michigan in 2014.

Green Bay

David Bakhtiari was just a fourth-round pick out of Colorado in 2013, but he has made first- or second-team All-Pro in every season since 2016.

Minnesota

Riley Reiff, a No. 23 overall pick out of Iowa in 2012 (Lions), jumped to the Vikings as an expensive free agent in 2017 and was a team captain in 2019.

Kansas City

Eric Fisher has played in 102 regular-season games since he became John Dorsey's first pick as Chiefs GM (No. 1 overall in 2013). Kansas City went 9-0 (including 3-0 in the postseason) after Fisher returned from an injury in 2019.

San Francisco

Joe Staley was back from an injury in time for the 49ers' run to an NFL title. He has made 181 regular-season starts since arriving as No. 28 overall pick out of Central Michigan in 2007, the year the Browns took Joe Thomas at No. 3.

Baltimore

Ronnie Stanley, a No. 6 overall pick out of Notre Dame in 2016, made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

New Orleans

Terron Armstead was a fourth-year pro out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2016 when the Saints gave him a five-year, $65 million contract extension. Originally a No. 75 overall pick, he has made the last two Pro Bowls.

Houston

The Texans gave up two first-round picks in a deal that brought Laremy Tunsil in 2019, when he went to his first Pro Bowl. He was a No. 13 overall pick by Miami in 2016.

Seattle

Duane Brown turned 34 before the 2019 season, his third with the Seahawks. The Texans drafted him at No. 26 overall in 2008. Brown made it through most of 2019 before a knee injury sidelined him.

Philadelphia

Berry worked for the Eagles last year when they traded up from No. 25 to No. 22 to draft spent a Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard. He made four midseason starts, but the starter otherwise was Jason Peters, a 16th-year pro no longer with the team.

New England

Isaiah Wynn was a No. 23 overall pick out of Georgia in 2018 who missed his rookie year with an Achilles injury. A toe injury cost him eight games in 2019, but he played every game down the stretch.

Buffalo

Dion Dawkins, a No. 63 overall pick out of Temple in 2017, handled the left tackle job throughout 2019.

All eyes are on Berry as to who emerges as the Browns' likely left tackle for 2020.

Reach Steve at 330-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP