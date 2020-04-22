Browns GM Andrew Berry will reveal his hand Thursday. Here’s the view of Canton Repository Browns beat writer Steve Doerschuk on what should happen with the team’s pick at No. 10 overall.

Maybe THIS first round will be magical. At some point, one has to be.

Good luck, Andrew Berry. Browns Nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

Could YOU have done a better job drafting players than the Browns across the last 20 years? Could you possibly have done worse?

Even when a Browns regime has been right, it has been wrong. Everybody thought Myles Garrett was perfectly fine as a No. 1 pick in 2017. Everyone understands now that the real No. 1 was Patrick Mahomes.

The Garrett pick can be explained. Too often the problem has been inexplicably lame-brained decisions.

Take 2001, the year the Browns drafted Gerard Warren at No. 3 overall. "Big Money" was an OK player and a bit of a side show. He might have been one of the next three players picked, Justin Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson or Richard Seymour, all Hall of Fame caliber, or close.

We're all sick of the litany. Choosing William Green over Ed Reed ... Preferring receivers Kellen Winslow and Braylon Edwards to throwers Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers ... Grab-bag trades down ... Moving up for Trent Richardson ... Justin Gilbert, Johnny Football, Corey Coleman, etc., etc., etc. Sigh.

Thrice since 1999, Browns fans saw a little light ... 9-7 in 2002, 10-6 in 2007, 7-8-1 in 2018. Each time, a draft more or less made it go away.

The '02 campaign might have grown legs had Butch Davis drafted Ed Reed instead of William Green in the 2002 draft.

The 10-6 season bled into a 2008 draft in which unproductive trades left no draft pick until Round 4. Remember Beau Bell?

After the 7-8-1 year, trading a decent draft pick from 2017 (Jabrill Peppers) and a first-round pick in 2019 in exchange for a package including Odell Beckham Jr. struck John Dorsey as a bright idea.

It wasn't.

The moral of the story has been a decades-long exhibition of how not to do it. The wish of Browns Nation is that Berry, grown up and in charge now, can do it better than YOU.

Me?

I'll limit my two cents to what seems a sensible approach to the first round.

The scheduled pick is at No. 10, and the team's biggest need is at left tackle. If, however, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons drops to No. 10, I would take him.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The gifted Simmons would add versatility, spice and perhaps glue to the middle of defense starring Garrett up front and Denzel Ward in the back. He could be the missing link to a great defense.

If Simmons gets picked earlier, I would pounce on Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs,. I have long respected Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who sold me on his latest offensive line standout during a recent conversation.

Circumstances led to Wirfs staying at right tackle for the Hawkeyes, but Ferentz who coached the Browns' O-line during the playoff season of 1994, is certain Wirfs will be a good NFL left tackle, given the chance.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

If Simmons and Wirfs are gone, I would take the best tackle available at 10, perhaps Georgia's Andrew Thomas, who seems less a force than the freakishly athletic Wirfs, and a 14th pick in a lot of mock drafts.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Berry has the keys. None of his decisions is likely to make the desired difference unless the first pick of the 2018 draft comes around.

We’re guessing you know his name and the Browns' draft history at his position.

Reach Steve at 330-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP