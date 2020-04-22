OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has stated the association, as it looks forward to high school sports coming back, is exploring all of its options.

Jerry Snodgrass has had a lengthy list of goals since he became the executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association. However, that list of goals has been significantly cut down, for the most part, over the last month or so.

The impact of the coronavirus on high school sports, which saw both winter sports tournaments and the spring sports season canceled, has essentially left Snodgrass with just one thing on the list.

“My No. 1 goal now is to return sports to what they were,” Snodgrass said in a Tuesday teleconference. “Actually, to make them return better. It’s been very emotional that way.”

This week’s decision to cancel spring sports, on the heels of the schools being closed by Governor Mike DeWine, has closed the book on any hopes for the remainder of this academic year. However, it has done little to remove the number of critical decisions facing Snodgrass and his staff.

There is the question of the summer months, where every sport — be it fall, winter or spring — conducts critical offseason work. Then, of course, there’s the massive question regarding sports in the fall. That’s not just a question about the Ohio’s biggest revenue sport, football, but also the largest concentration of sports during the school year.

All of those are being investigated with one major thing hanging over all of it.

“One of the biggest challenges, and not just me but anybody in this business or running events, is dealing with the unknown,” Snodgrass said. “I’m a former coach, and you like to be in control of things. We’re not, nor do we have a road map or historical perspective on how to deal with it. That is a huge, huge challenge as far as timelines go.”

Those lingering questions about what lies ahead aren’t just starting to be tackled. In fact, those discussions have been ongoing almost simultaneously as they were dealing with spring sports.

“A little more than three weeks ago, I told a media person in Cincinnati we were going to start looking at fall sports and all the impact,” Snodgrass said. “Instantly, that got out there that we were going to cancel fall sports, which we were not doing. I’m only emphasizing this because the forward planning that our staff has done ... speaks volumes for what our staff’s doing to prepare for the ’what-ifs’ of the fall, and there’s a lot of concerns about the fall.”

Snodgrass has stated multiple times that decisions made by DeWine and other state officials have already and will continue to play a major role in what the OHSAA does. He hinted Tuesday that June 1 is a soft date he is eyeing to reassess how they go forward, although he is taking no definitive stance on exact dates.

One of the biggest issues in determining when anything can proceed is the availability of school facilities. Those have been closed since mid-March by governor’s order, a big reason why Snodgrass set the general no-contact rule for all sports coaching that remains in effect.

"We can’t stop that, but what we can stop, if we want to call it that, the personal contact-slash-coaching that coaches do,“ Snodgrass said. ”A lot of the ’what-ifs’ in June and July are dependent upon whether facilities are open. I’m going to say that’s relative to governor’s orders.“

Off of the various contingencies being examined for summer is how fall will look if or when those sports are able to get their seasons underway. Snodgrass has made it clear his concern about pushing seasons back further than they already go, specifically mentioning football’s December state championship games and golf’s October state tournaments.

Snodgrass referenced a conversation he had with an administrator at a Division I college outside of Ohio, who had stated that among the options they were looking at was a potential eight-game football season within their own league assuming a late start. Such ideas are among the conversations Snodgrass said the OHSAA staff is having, and not just with regards to football, either.

“We’re used to 16 games in soccer,” Snodgrass said. “Maybe it’s going to be 10? It goes back to something I said from the beginning. I don’t want our regulations to handcuff us on what we’re able to do.”

On March 10, off of a then-recommendation by DeWine, the association had announced that all remaining winter sports tournaments — which included at the time the girls basketball and wrestling state tournaments, along with the boys basketball regional tournament — would be played in front of limited fans. That became moot two days later with the postponement of those events.

Snodgrass has stated that the OHSAA could take such measures with regards to postseason events because those were its own domains. However, he said Tuesday that taking such actions for regular-season contests falls more to the local level, when high school sports resume.

“That’s more of a challenge, I think, for the schools than it is probably for us,” Snodgrass said. “We often say that regular-season events are properties of the schools. They get the income from it, it’s critical to them. Tournament events are our contests that we own and we get the revenue from them.”

