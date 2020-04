Coventry High School pitcher Brian Roscoe lost his final season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the senior will continue his baseball career next year at Lourdes University in Sylvania.

Pictured next to Roscoe (front right) is his mother, Cassandra. In the back is coach Wilmer Caraballo, father Randy, brother Justin and coach Tim Baugess.

Lourdes is a Division II school that competes in the Hoosier-Wolverine Athletic Conference.