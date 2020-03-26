Back in the day, Bob Hallisy instigated more than his share of canoe trips. In the 1980s Bob often played ringleader in our circle of friends in Cleveland. (Try to imagine a gritty version of the Seinfeld show.)



Bob was always up for road trips, softball games, all-day volleyball games (where no one kept score) and canoe trips. He was a devout believer in spontaneity — organizing events without deliberation or prior notice.



For instance:



Bob: "There’s a party Saturday night."



Andy: "Really? Where?"



Bob: "Your place."



I was deeply saddened — but not surprised — to learn that Bob had died earlier this month. He was only in his early 60s. Bob worked hard. He played hard. He laughed hard and he made us laugh.



It was Bob who talked me into taking my very first canoe trip 40 years ago — an event that changed my life. For that I’ll always be grateful.



This story speaks to the legend that is Bob Hallisy:



I had sprained an ankle and was hobbling around on crutches. Bob stopped by my apartment to recruit me for a canoe trip — which was to start the next day. I told him I couldn’t go. He scoffed and practically dragged me down the steps and into his car.



We went bar-hopping to round up more conscripts for the canoe trip.



In a smoke-filled dive on the southeast side of Cleveland, I sat at the bar watching Bob work the crowd. I had told him that, with my sprained ankle, there was no way I could drag a canoe through the shallows or get the boat in and out of the river.



Between sips of beer, I looked up to see Bob headed my way. He had a guy in tow with his arm in a sling.



"Meet Dave," Bob said, bringing the stranger face to face with me. "You paddle, he’ll drag the canoe."



Classic Bob Hallisy. May he rest not so much in peace — but in eternal merriment.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.