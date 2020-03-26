Not since World War II has the OHSAA canceled any sporting events.

The state championship hopes of the GlenOak and West Branch girls basketball teams — as well as more than 100 Northeast Ohio wrestlers — ended Thursday. The Ohio High School Athletic Association officially canceled the remaining winter sports tournaments.

A statement sent out by the OHSAA on Thursday afternoon said, “the winter sports tournaments of wrestling, basketball and ice hockey, which were postponed indefinitely on March 12, are now canceled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is anticipated that schools will not be able to reopen for many weeks, which prevents interscholastic athletics from taking place.”

OHSAA spring sports — softball, lacrosse, baseball, track and field and boys tennis — remain postponed, which coincides with schools not being open.

“We are just devastated that the tournaments cannot be completed,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a statement. “But our priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, communities and officials. Governor Mike DeWine is asking all Ohioans to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus. That request, along with our schools not being able to reopen for weeks, means that school sports cannot happen at this time. Even if our schools reopen this spring, it will be difficult to find facilities willing to host the tournaments. Most campus are shut down until mid to late summer.

“We are already planning for ways that these student-athletes will be honored at next year’s state tournament.”

The OHSAA sent an email to athletic directors before noon to alert them on the decision due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“First off, I think OHSAA, and Jerry Snodgrass and those guys, have done a really good job of handling this,” said Perry High School Athletics Director Scott Campbell, whose school had four wrestlers heading to the state tournament. “This is the hardest thing. Who would ever want to be in those shoes and make these decisions?”

The winter sports tournaments initially were suspended March 12, less than an hour before West Branch was to play Dayton Carroll in a Division II semifinal — which would have been the first game of the girls basketball state tournament at St. John Arena in Columbus.

The state wrestling tournament was scheduled to start on March 13 at Value City Arena in Columbus. GlenOak's girls basketball team was scheduled to play in a Division I state semifinal that evening against Newark.

The 16 schools that qualified for the girls basketball state tournament and the four teams that qualified for the ice hockey state tournament all will receive state tournament programs. The 672 student-athletes who qualified for the wrestling state tournament will all receive a program, certificate and their weigh-in card.

These four winter state tournaments and a few events during World War II (1941-45) are the only sports cancellations in the history of the OHSAA, which was founded in 1907. However, boys basketball and wrestling were not canceled during those years. The girls basketball state tournament was first held in 1976 and the ice hockey state tournament was first held in 1978.

No state champions will be listed for these four sports in 2020. The OHSAA does not use state polls from the media or coaches associations to determine state champions.

GlenOak girls basketball coach Paul Wackerly agreed with the state’s decision not to name a champion, although he did suggest the OHSAA call the semifinalist teams “Final Four champs.”

“We always put banners up in our gym for the Final Four teams and I think ‘Final Four champs’ would stand out differently, because it wasn't based on a loss or an end to the season,” Wackerly said. “I think that’s a cut-and-dried way of ending it.”

The OHSAA reminded state coaches that they can communicate electronically with their student-athletes, but no practices, scrimmages or contests of any kind are permitted until further notice.

The OHSAA also said more information regarding spring sports will be provided when available.