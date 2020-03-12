’We understood why they did but it was still heartbreaking," says a state-qualifying wrestler. State girls basketball was scheduled to get underway this afternoon, with state wrestling starting Friday.

The state championship dreams for the GlenOak and West Branch's girls basketball teams, the St. Vincent-St. Mary boys basketball team, as well as dozens of Northeast Ohio wrestlers, were put on hold — if not completely halted — Thursday as officials continue to grapple with the concerns from the coronavirus.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced all winter sports tournaments have been postponed, effective immediately, until further notice, in response to the COVID-19 virus emergency.

"When pro sports start postponing events, it makes you take notice," said Louisville wrestler Davin Rhoads, a defending state champion. "This announcement was kind of expected but it was still tough to hear it. ... We understood why they did but it was still heartbreaking."

The GlenOak girls basketball team had just arrived at its Columbus hotel when the news started coming across Twitter, and head coach Paul Wackerly realized his team’s season likely was ending.

"It was really sad," Wackerly said. "The seniors were really upset. That was hard for them to handle today and really sad for me."

Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass made the announcement around 12:40 p.m., Thursday, at St. John Arena, shortly before the start of West Branch's Division II state semifinal girls basketball game against Dayton Carroll. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m.

"This is undoubtedly one of the toughest days in my career," Snodgrass said.

All remaining #OHSAA winter tournaments are postponed until further notice. This includes boys basketball regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball. Press release coming soon.

— Ohio High School Athletic Association (@OHSAASports) March 12, 2020

The remainder of the girls state tournament, the boys regional tournaments and the state ice hockey and wrestling tournaments have been postponed indefinitely. The decision was made, Snodgrass said, literally moments before "because of what's transpiring across the nation.

"We say they are postponed indefinitely and I don't want to say 'canceled,' but it's on the table," said Snodgrass.

Snodgrass noted the increasingly fast developing scenarios around the country. Since Wednesday night, the NBA, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball suspended operations. Several college conference basketball tournaments, including the Big Ten, were canceled.

"The spread of this [virus] has increased dramatically in large gatherings," said Snodgrass. "Just in wrestling alone, we are talking about 630 participants.

Snodgrass said he is especially emotional for the young athletes who won't be able to finish their season, but "their health, and the health of their families are the greater concern."

At St. John Arena, both West Branch and Dayton Carroll players were on the floor for warmups when Snodgrass emerged from a room and gathered both teams' coaches and a few OHSAA staff. They met for just a few minutes behind closed doors then the players walked off the floor to their respective locker rooms.

"There is more value in these tournaments than wins and losses," said Snodgrass. "I know how much they have invested in this. That's part … of why it's so emotional for me. We [the OHSAA] live this through the kids that play.

"But there is a greater, national concern here."

Perry wrestling coach Brent McBurney agreed.

"There's more to life than just sports," he said. "In the grand scheme of things, sports are a real small thing in the big picture."

The GlenOak girls basketball team was scheduled to play in a Division I state semifinal against Newark at 6 p.m., Friday, at St. John Arena.

The St. Vincent-St. Mary boys basketball team, the state’s No. 2-ranked team in Division II, was scheduled to play in a regional semifinal Thursday night at Canton Memorial Civic Center.

"I feel for the kids," St. V-M head coach Dru Joyce II said Thursday by telephone. "Hey, I have been here and done this for awhile. I am a competitive guy and I want to keep winning and keep playing and enjoying what sports has given me, but hey, this where we are and we have to respect the decisions that are being made by those who have a better understanding of the risk than we do.

"I am hoping this is something that will be very short, but we have got to understand that it may not be. I am out, here at the store right now buying water just in case we are quarantined. That is the hard truth that we are dealing with."

The state wrestling tournament was scheduled to begin Friday afternoon at 3 at Value City Arena. Louisville entered the tournament as one of the top favorites to win a team title in Division II, while Perry heavyweight Max Millin was ranked No. 1 at his weight class.

"We were getting ready to go. The bags were packed and then all of us saw the girls basketball tournament announcement being made on the floor," said Louisville wrestler Garett Lautzenheiser, a defending state champion. "That's when this all became very real to us. We began to think the tournament being in jeopardy was a real possibility. I feel bad for all of the guys on the team.

"These are experiences you can't get back. It's a horrible feeling. It's a shame because I felt like we were all peaking at the right time and I thought we were poised for a big weekend."

Perry's McBurney was just checking into his hotel in the Columbus area when he received the news.

"It's out of our control at this point," McBurney. "That's the hard thing for the kids to understand, because they're so young. I just really feel for these seniors. When I told them, they had tears in their eyes.

"Medically, it's probably the right thing. It's hard. I've never had to go through something like this, and I hopefully never have to again. I guess we just have to be thankful for the good fortune that we have in this country and we don't (normally) have to fight epidemics like this."

USA Today Network writers Michael Beaven, Cliff Hickman and Joe Scalzo contributed to this story.