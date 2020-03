Coventry senkior Christian Regan signed to continue his cross country/track career at Kentucky Christian University.

Pictured with Regan is his mother, Sarah Regan. In back is coach Danny Savage, father Kevin Regan and coach Devon McAfee.

Kentucky Christian University, located in Grayson, Ky., is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).