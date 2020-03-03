



The Lake Blue Streaks, which were narrowly edged out for the Federal League title by perennial power Perry, have advanced seven wrestlers to this week’s Division I Mentor District tournament.

Lake, which finished fourth at the Wadsworth sectional, is led by second-place finishes by sophomore Dominic Artman (38-8) at 106 pounds, sophomore Thomas Cassetty (34-7) at 113 pounds and junior Ben Sponseller (22-7) at 120 pounds. The Blue Streaks got third place finishes from senior Josh Futo (32-11) at 132 pounds, junior Nathan Jordan (23-13) at 160 pounds, sophomore Joey Minick (25-14) at 126 pounds and senior Nick Schippert (22-7) at 170 pounds.

Green, which finished fifth in the Brecksville sectional, will be represented by five wrestlers at Mentor, including senior Dylan Davis (32-6) who won the 182-pound division at Brecksville. Also advancing with third place finishes were senior Jakob Johnson (13-11) at 285 pounds, sophomore Black Schaffer (30-10) at 152 pounds and junior Cade Walker (4-8) at 120 pounds. Sophomore Nate Booth (25-12) finished fourth at 138 pounds.

Manchester senior Jake White (15-1) won the Division III Independence sectional at 138 pounds. He will be joined at the Garfield Heights district by freshmen teammate Eddie Rawling (22-14), who was third at 120 pounds.

In Division II, Springfield’s Daniel Chapman (31-11) and Coventry’s Kyler Barnett (27-14) earned fourth-place finishes at the Northwest sectional to advance to the Alliance district tournament.