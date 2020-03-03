Gymnastics

Freshman Kiara Hockman wrapped up a successful campaign with a trip to the state tournament where she finished 32nd in the beam with a score of 8.575.

Hickman helped lead the Polar Bears to two invitational tournament championships during the regular reason.

Wrestling

The Polar Bears will be represented by four wrestlers at this week’s Division I Mentor District tournament.

Seniors Jimmy Bostic (36-12) and Carlos Elias (33-9) advanced with second-place finishes in the 126 and 220 pound divisions, respectively. They will be jointed by sophomore William Maghes (31-13) who finished third at 113 pounds and freshman Ethan Smith (24-14) who was fourth at 106 pounds.