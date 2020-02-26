Girls bowling

Earlier this month, the Springfield defended its Portage Trail Conference championship. Last week, the Spartans earned another appearance at the state bowling tournament by finishing third at the Northeast District competition with a score of 3,350.

As was the case at the PTC tournament, Springfield was led at district by junior Kamryn Smith who rolled a 541, senior Lauren Eldreth with a 518 and senior Hanna Warnick with a 486.

Senior Mackenzie Weakland added 469.

Swimming & Diving

Green High School athletes competed in three events at the Division I state swimming and diving championships in Canton.

In the girls competition, junior Taylor Peterson finished 17th in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 404.70.

On the boys side, senior Mason Doerrer finished 24th in the 50-yard freestyle prelims with a time of 21.78. He also teamed with Luke Miller, Andrew Rohweder and Tyler Doerrer in the 400-yard freestyle relay, which finished 23rd in the prelims in 3:16.42.

Gymnastics

Lake senior Katey Koehl finished 31st in the overall competition at the Northeast District competition at West Geauga with a score of 34.625. She also competed individually in the vault where she finished 26th with a score of 9.05 and in the uneven bars where she was 36th with a score of 7.9.

Sophomore teammate Sydney Minor finished 26th in the floor exercise with a score of 8.925.

Boys bowling

Springfield and Green each fell short of advancing to the Division I state tournament.

Springfield finished 9th at the Northeast District competition with a score of 3,941. The Spartans were led by senior Blake Hillyard who rolled a 542.

Green finished 11th with a score of 3,658. The Bulldogs were led by freshman Jase Flaker with a 602, which was good for 28th place overall. Senior Casus Snyder rolled a 597 and senior Jordan Norris a 589.

Coventry senior Owen Sias competed individually and finished 96th with a 488.

Girls basketball

After knocking off No. 9 Rittman in the first round, the No. 8-seeded Manchester Panthers saw their season come to an end with a 58-57 loss to No. 1 Tuslaw in the Division III Wooster District sectional final.

In Division IV, Lake Center Christian fell 50-29 to No. 7 East Canton in the first round at the Creston District.