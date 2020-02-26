



Lake Center Christian junior Hannah Mang has already reached a milestone few basketball players have achieved in four years.

On Jan. 29, Mang scored her 1,000 career point on a free throw against Valley Christian Academy.

She is the daughter of Scott and Shawn Mang, who resides in Hartville, and has been attending LCCS since kindergarten.

Mang has become the third player in LCCS Girls Basketball History to reach this milestone. Next year, she should become the No. 1 on the all-time scoring list which is held by Ashley Komo with 1,121 points.

Lake Center Christian saw its season come to an end this week with a 50-29 loss to East Canton in the first round of the Division IV sectional tournament.