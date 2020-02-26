Swimming & Diving

Junior Zach Shering capped his season with a 10th place finish at the Division I state 1-meter diving competition with a score of 433.3.

He was joined by teammate and fellow junior Aiden Neuman, who finished 13h in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 50.60. Neuman also qualified in the 200-yard IM and finished 22nd in the prelims in 1:57.37.

Gymnastics

Freshman Kiara Hockman is heading to the state competition in the balance beam after placing 16th with a score of 8.975 at the Northeast District competition at West Geauga High School.

Hockman also finished 23rd in the floor exercise with a score of 9.00.

Senior Karen Hastings nearly qualified in the uneven bars, finishing 19th with a score of 8.775. The top 17 placers advanced.

Sophomore Kyla Yung finished 26th in the uneven bars with a score of 8.65.

Girls bowling

Sophomore Averie Hawkins and senior Katora Morris competed individually at the Northeast District Division I district tournament. Hawkins finished 42nd with a score of 492 while Morris was 44th with a 488.