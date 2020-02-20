



The Green High School swimming and diving team will be represented in three events at this week’s Division I swimming and diving state championship meet at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

On the boys side, senior Mason Doerrer qualified from the Cleveland District as the No. 17 seed in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.40. Doerrer also anchored the 400-yard freestyle team that qualified as the No. 23 seed with a time of 3:14.10. He is joined on the team by junior Parker Doerrer, junior Andrew Fearigo and senior Eric Rohweder.

The girls team will be represented by junior Taylor Peterson who qualified as the No. 17 seed in the girls 1-meter diving competition with a score of 404.7.

Lake keeps season alive

The No. 8 seeded Lake girls basketball team won its opener at the Division I Massillon Sectional/District with a 56-39 victory against No. 9 Marietta. The Blue Streaks face top seeded Jackson in the sectional final.

No. 10 seeded Green lost its sectional opener, 47-42, to Kenmore-Garfield. In Division II, both Coventry and Springfield saw their seasons come to an end. Coventry lost 56-32 to Copley and Springfield lost 48-27 to Tallmadge in sectional play.

Koehl to district meet

Lake High School senior Katey Koehl finished fourth all-around in the gymnastic sectionals Monday at West Geauga High School. She advances to the district meet Saturday, also at West Geauga.