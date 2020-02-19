



The Jackson boys swimming and diving team will be represented by a pair of competitors at this week’s Division I state championship meet at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Junior Zach Shering enters at the No. 9 seed in the 1-meter diving competition after advancing with a score of 433.1 at the Cleveland district meet.

Shering will be joined by fellow junior Aiden Neuman who also qualified as the No. 9 seed in both the 200-yard IM (1:51.59) and the 100-yard backstroke (49.91).

The top eight placers at the state meet earn All-Ohio.

Three advance to district

The Polar Bears gymnastics team members – Kyla Yung, Kiara Hockman and Karen Hastings – qualified for this week’s district.

Boys basketball tops Hoover

The Jackson boys basketball team wrapped up Federal League play with a 59-50 win against rival Hoover. The Polar Bears wrap up the regular season on Saturday against Mansfield and then will begin tournament play on Feb. 26 against Massillon.