Sectional gymnastics featured competition this past Saturday and Monday for area gymnasts.

Lake High School senior Katey Koehl finished fourth all-around in the gymnastic sectionals Monday at West Geauga High School. She advances to the district meet Saturday, also at West Geauga, where she will be joined by five other area gymnasts.

Koehl, who helped Lake finish eighth as a team Monday, scored 35.250 points all-around. She also qualified for districts in the bars (third, 9.150) and vault (fifth, 9.000). Sophomore teammate Sydney Minor qualified in the floor exercise (ninth, 9.100).

In this past Saturday’s sectionals, Jackson qualified three girls, while Massillon senior Lauren Brown advanced in all-around.

Brown tied for 10th all-around with 35.625 points. She also qualified on the vault (tied for sixth, 9.150) , bars (ninth, 9.050) and beam (tied for ninth, 8.875).

For Jackson, senior Karen Hastings, freshman Kiara Hockman and sophomore Kyla Yung each qualified for districts. The trio helped the Polar Bears finish sixth as a team.

Hastings qualified on vault (11th, 9.100) and bars (tied for 10th, 8.950). Hockman qualified on floor (tied for seventh, 9.050) and beam (tied for seventh, 8.900). Yung advanced on bars (tied for 10th, 8.950). Also, Hastings received Academic All-Ohio honors.