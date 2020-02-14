Suburbanite staff report

The Green boys basketball team has seemingly been on a mission ever since their hopes of advancing to the state tournament came up a game short a year ago in a regional final loss to St. Edward.

The Bulldogs (15-2, 11-1) have clinched the outright Federal League title and will begin their tournament run later this month as the team to beat in the Canton District after being voted the top seed last weekend.

Green has a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 8 Perry or No. Dover at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 in the sectional championship game at Green High School.

The Bulldogs are joined in the Canton District by Lake, which enters at the No. 12 seed and plays Hoover at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in a first-round game. The winner will face either No. 4 GlenOak or No. 13 Fitch.

Other area boys teams:

• Division II Canton: No. 7 Coventry plays No. 10 Norton at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Coventry; No. 12 Springfield plays No. 5 Buchtel at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Buchtel.

• Division III Wooster: No. 11 Manchester plays No. 6 Wellington at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Wellington.

• Division IV Norton: No. 5 Lake Center Christian plays No. 12 Hillsdale at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Lake Center Christian.

Area girls teams:

• Division I Massillon: No. 8 Lake plays No. 9 Marietta at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lake; No. 10 Green plays No. 7 Kenmore-Garfield at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Kenmore-Garfield.

• Division II Uniontown: No. 10 Coventry plays No. 7 Copley at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Copley; No. 11 Springfield plays No. 6 Tallmadge at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Tallmadge.

• Division III Wooster: No. 8 Manchester plays No. 9 Rittman at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Manchester.

• Division IV Creston: No. 10 Lake Center Christian plays No. 7 East Canton at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at East Canton.