The Polar Bears edged out the Lake Blue Streaks to win at GlenOak.

The Jackson High School Gymnastics team won an invitational for the second straight week. Led by Karen Hastings and Kiara Hockman, the Polar Bears won the GlenOak Golden Eagle Invitational this past weekend.

Hastings finished second all-around and won the vault. Hockman took third all-around. They helped Jackson score 134.85 points.

Lake’s Katey Koehl won all-around, and also won the beam and bars. Lake teammate Sydney Minor won the floor on her way to a fourth-place finish all-around.

Koehl and Minor helped Lake finish second as a team with 129.4 points, followed by Hoover at 124.6. GlenOak (122.1) and Louisville (115.55) rounded out the top five teams.