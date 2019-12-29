The Indiana Hoosiers went 8-4 and reached the Gator Bowl, despite having only 13 seniors and seven players who have ever competed in a bowl game.

Indiana football coach Tom Allen probably doesn’t have to worry about his players enjoying a night on the town a bit too much this week in Jacksonville -- most of them would get carded, then refused service for being under 21.

The Hoosiers (8-4) have one of the youngest bowl teams this season with 53 freshmen, 27 sophomores, 18 juniors and only 13 seniors in town this week to play Tennessee (7-5) on Thursday in the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field (7 p.m., ESPN).

IU has the third-youngest team in the Big Ten in terms of the number of underclassmen, 88 percent of the roster.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 75th anniversary team

Only seven Indiana players have been in a bowl game (IU’s last was the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl, a 26-24 loss to Utah) and one of them, guard Coy Cronk, will miss the game because of an injury.

The other bowl veterans include First Coast High graduate and safety Khalil Bryant, linebacker Reakwon Jones of Lynn Haven and wide receiver Nick Westbrook of Lake Mary.

“It is a challenge, because this is uncharted territory for a lot of our guys,” Allen said. “But most of the coaches have experience in these games and they know how to schedule it out. Preparation at the bowl site can be challenging because of the distractions, but they’re good distractions.”

Indiana’s game against the Volunteers will also be a sneak peek at a possible Big Ten contender next season. Players who have produced 98.7 percent of the team’s passing yardage this season are back, led by quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Michael Penix Jr., and wide receiver Whop Philyor. The top three running backs, led by Stevie Scott (845 yards), Ramsey and Penix, will return with 99.8 percent of the rushing yardage.

On defense, 78.9 percent of the tackles made are from players who are returning -- and 100 percent of the forced fumbles and interceptions.

“Bowls can be a springboard for next season, which is upon us pretty quickly,” Allen said. “There’s no doubt the momentum you can get from these bowls. It’s important to be in them, for the extra practices and to get a chance to compete and play late in the year when everyone else is watching. It helps in recruiting. You have to maximize this opportunity and what it means for the future.”

All that said, Allen didn’t want to discount the contribution of his small corps of seniors and veteran juniors, led by offensive guards Cronk and Simon Stepaniak, center Hunter Littlejohn, tackle DaVondre Love and Philyor.

“Bowls [are] great for a senior class to finish out their career,” he said. “The upperclassmen have taken ownership of this team, have taken them on their back.”