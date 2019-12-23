It was one of the elite high school wrestling tournaments in the nation.



And Western Reserve Academy senior Manzona Bryant is one of the best wrestlers in the nation.



That was proven to be 100-percent correct after Bryant won the 145-pound weight division at the Beast of the East Tournament, which took place Saturday and Sunday at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center.



Bryant finished 6-0 in his bracket. He pinned Jagger Condomitti of Danielsville, Pennsylvania, in 2 minutes, 51 seconds to capture the title.



Bryant earned a 26-second pin in his first match, as well. He also won by major decision (14-2). Bryant’s other three wins were decisions (9-2, 7-2 and 4-2).