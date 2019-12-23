The Aurora ice hockey team’s five-game winning streak came to an end Sunday.



The Greenmen lost to Greater Cleveland High School League White South Division rival Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 4-2 at Kent State University Ice Arena.



With the loss, Aurora improved to 9-3 overall and 3-2 in the division. The Royals improved to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the division.



The Greenmen got off to a quick start as sophomore Nathan Funk found the net four minutes into the game. Junior Cameron Mullin and senior Jack McElwee were credited with the assists.



However, CVCA scored four unanswered goals, including three from forward Jake Perrotta. The Royals didn’t look back the rest of the way.



Senior Patrick Murray scored Aurora’s other goal in the final minute on a power play. Mullin was credited with the assist.



Junior goaltender Nolan Sullivan made 31 saves in the nets for the Greenmen. JT Nichols made 39 stops for CVCA.