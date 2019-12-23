Aurora sophomore Dylan Fishback placed seventh at 160 pounds at the Beast of the East Tournament, which took place Saturday and Sunday at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center.



After losing his first match, Fishback earned two falls (1 minute, 43 seconds and 2:03, respectively), a technical fall (16-1), a major decision (19-9) and two other decisions (9-6 and 5-0) before losing to Luca Augustine of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.



Fishback bounced back with a 7-0 victory over Andy Clark of Collingswood, New Jersey, to claim seventh place.