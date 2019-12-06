Head coach: Brian Munger (13th season)



Assistant coaches: Nate Fry, John Foster



Returning letterwinners: (10) Zach Biltz, Deagan Foster, Blaize Bryan, Joe Canter, Hunter Allen, Brad Bragg, Cody Stump, Logan Robinson, Lance Diven, Tayden Huth.



Letterwinners lost: (3) Tyler Ernst, Hayden Youngblood, Trey Huth



Outlook: Waterloo returns the bulk of its starting lineup, including several district qualifiers. Head coach Brian Munger believes that "we are in the mix to win the league title" in the East Ohio Wrestling League.



"Our senior leadership is stellar and our team is very focused," Munger said. "Our primary concern is that we do not have as much depth as some of the other teams in the league."



Lightweights (106-132 pounds): The Vikings are currently open at 106 pounds, but Munger said first-year wrestler Jake Hermann "is eager to learn and a great addition" at 113 pounds.



At 120, Munger called Mason Duncan "the most physical kid in the room," and sophomore 126-pounder Zach Biltz "has shown a lot of growth from his first year."



After injuries hit him hard his junior season, senior Deagan Foster is healthy and a team leader.



"With the proper focus, he will make it to states," Munger said.



Depth at 132 will come from Blaize Bryan.



Middleweights (138-160 pounds): Waterloo has returning letterwinners at 138 pounds in senior Joe Canter and 145 pounds in junior Hunter Allen, but freshman 145-pounder Justin Fox could start. Fox was Waterloo's first junior high EOWL champion and a state qualifier at the OAC middle school state meet.



Munger calls senior 152-pounder Brad Bragg "a comfortable wrestler even when in challenging situations."



Viking 160-pounder Cody Stump is back after missing last year due to injury.



Upperweights (170-285 pounds): Munger has two more team leaders in senior 170-pounder Logan Robinson and senior 182-pounder Lance Diven.



"Logan has shown a lot of growth over the past five years and has become a team leader. We expect him to excel this year," Munger said. "Lance works hard in practice and consistently gives 100 percent effort. We are lucky to have him on our team."



At 195 pounds, Shane McCulty is a newcomer, while sophomore 220-pounder Taydon Huth is back as a starter.



Heavyweight Bryce Colbert also is a newcomer.