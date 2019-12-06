Head coach: Dave Wrobel (19th season, 191-98)



Assistant coaches: Derek Wrobel, Marco Berquist, Conner Nemec, Kenny Jackson, Nick Wrobel, NIck Vespucci



Returning letterwinners: (8) Brett Szuhay, Josh Ondash, Aidan Morgenstern, Ethan Strahan, Alex Gutowski, Devin Oborn, Cameron Langford, Nick Lowry



Letterwinners lost: (4) Dominic Savoca, Jacob Ober, Dalton Tyrrell, Devin Hukill



Outlook: Despite a lack of depth last winter, Crestwood reached the state quarterfinals of the Division III state dual tournament and advanced two wrestlers to the state meet.



While Dominic Savoca was lost to graduation, two time All-Ohioan Brett Szuhay is back and leads a senior class that is deep and talented for the Red Devils.



"These kids have been the backbone of our team for the last three to four years," coach Dave Wrobel said of his seniors. "They have some quality individuals that will need to step it up in their final year."



That said, Wrobel is still leery about his overall team quality and depth.



"We have some kids walking the hallways that can help us out right now," Wrobel said. "If we can get them out, then I'll feel much better about our situation going forward."



Regarding the Portage Trail Conference County Division, Wrobel said the Red Devils should be in the mix.



"We have the capability to compete, but will need to fill all the weight classes to make it happen," Wrobel said. "We will also need to get everyone to the right weight too. If that happens, then we should do well overall."



Lightweights (106-132 pounds): After wrestling at 106 pounds his first three years, Szuhay moves up to 120 pounds this year and will look to challenge for the state title after finishing fourth in the state last year.



Ondash is hoping to make it down to state at 126 pounds. Wrobel notes he "has the ability and experience to make it happen."



Wroble added Morgenstren (132/138) is another wrestler with his eyes on a run to state.



"All three are three-year letterwinners who will lead the team’s drive to Columbus," Wrobel said.



Among the newcomers, Wrobel notes sophomore Charlie Conroy can "make some noise at 106 or 113" pounds. Sophomore Mason Daniels is making a comeback to the sport after a few years off, while freshman James Rutherford is showing potential.



Middleweights (138-160 pounds): Crestwood’s middleweights will be led by sophomore Ethan Strahan (138-145) and senior Alex Gutowski (145-152)



"Both were newcomers to the high school program last season, but grew tremendously throughout the year," Wrobel said. "Both will be counted on to keep the momentum of the lightweights going and I expect both to have breakout seasons."



Wrobel said freshman Bruce Kachenko will be a nice addition to the lineup.



Senior Nolan Teece is back with the program after two years away. Wrobel said he will step into a starting spot immediately and "is excited by his potential and ability."



Freshman Adon Semety is new to the sport, while sophomore Evan Daniels and Jordan Brissentine will provide "much needed depth" in the middle of Crestwood’s lineup.



Upperweights (170-285 pounds): A trio of senior veterans will lead the Red Devil big boys in Devin Oborn (182/195), Nick Lowry (195/220) and Cameron Langford (220/285).



"All three are returning letterwinners with multiple years of experience at the youth, middle and high school levels," Wrobel said. "These three will need to get to the right weight to have the greatest impact, but they have the experience and potential to make it happen."