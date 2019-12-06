Head coach: Matt Damsa (third year, 11-14)



Assistant coaches: Derek Messenger, Matt Michael, Jeff Dunfee Jr.



Returning letterwinners: (4) Bradly McKenzie, Shane Michael, A.J. Lunardi, Shawn Jeffers



Letterwinners lost: (5) Jeff Dunfee, Lucas Pritchett, Jay Hester, Mike Wunderlee, Tyler Bisson, Jake Zack



Outlook: Ravenna graduated the bulk of its postseason experience last season, including state alternate Jeff Dunfee.



This year’s Ravens have a willingness to learn, according to coach Matt Damsa, but he noted depth and inexperience will be Ravenna’s biggest obstacles this winter.



Regarding the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division, Damsa describes it in one word: Competitive.



Lightweights (106-132 pounds): Ravenna’s top returning wrestler might be its smallest. Sophomore Bradly McKenzie is back after finishing as the PTC Tournament runner-up at 106 pounds. He will be fill in at either be at 106 or 113 this winter.



"We have a number of freshmen that will see varsity time," Damsa said. "Sean Loucks is a promising freshman who was a PTC junior high runner-up last year. He also is the most experienced."



Freshman Nathan Joslyn is a first-year wrestler, but has been a quick learner, while Donovan Mack is working hard.



"All of these figure to be at one of the weight classes," Damsa said.



Middleweights (138-160 pounds): Freshman Landon Skilton, along with freshman Austin McElwain have wrestling background and will factor in at 132 and/or 138 pounds



Sophomore Shane Michael will compete at 145 pounds.



"He had a nice freshman year, winning close to 20 matches," Damsa said. "He works hard, shows up every day and I look for him to continue to get better."



Freshman Keegan Fuscn will also factor in and compete at one of middle weights



Upperweights (170-285 pounds): Damsa notes multi-spot senior A.J. Lunard (170) may have been Ravenna’s most improved wrester last season.



"He was plus-14 in the win column from his sophomore year," Damsa said. "I look for him to battle for a trip to Columbus."



After wrestling at heavyweight last season, senior Shawn Jeffers will be at 220 pounds this winter.



"He had over 20 pins last year at heavyweight, while giving up 50-plus pounds in most of his matches, but surgery kept him out of postseason last year," Damsa said.



Junior Braden Roseling will also compete between 195 and 220 pounds.