Head coach: Duane Funk (8th year)



Assistant coaches: Tony Leon, Justin Chew



Returning letterwinners: (9) Brady Funk, Zoe Gaetjens, Jonathan Karasek, Jacob Mchood, Braden Stafford, Nick Skye, Tyler Knight, Michael Lowe, Zach Lowe



Letterwinners lost: (3) Austin Partlow, Logan Penix, Devon Pritts,



Outlook: Despite the loss of three district qualifiers to graduation, Mogadore returns the bulk of its lineup — including two state qualifiers — from the team that reached the Division III state dual tournament for the first time in school history last year.



"We set our goals on a PTC title every year," said coach Duane Funk. "If we wrestle to our potential, we will be very competitive in the league and do better than we did in the previous seven years I have been here."



Funk believe he will have a solid team from top to bottom, but believes staying healthy will be the most important thing.



Lightweights (106-132 pounds):— Mogadore’s lineup opens with the coach’s son as sophomore returning district qualifier Brady Funk is back.



The Wildcats will feature a pair of girls in the lineup. Coach Funk calls freshman 113-pounder Camryn Manley "a tough competitor," while 120 pounder Zoe Gaetjens is "getting better every year."



Freshman Alejandra Navarret gets the nod at 126 pounds, with district qualifier Jonathan Karesek back at 132 along with freshman Nathan Archibald.



Middleweights (138-160 pounds): Funk said Mogadore will have a couple of tough kids around 138 to 145. Sophomore Jacob McHood was first team All-PTC last year at 126 pounds, while Josh Hamrick also is back. Dawson Manley was a district alternate last year.



Returning district qualifier Braden Stafford might get the nod at 145, while Logan Hummel also is back. Freshman Ian Clarke was a PTC champ last year in junior high and could breach the starting lineup



The anchor of Mogadore’s middleweights, however, is junior two-time state qualifier Nick Skye. After earning sixth place in Division III last year, Skye could be on the hunt for the state title at 152 pounds.



Upperweights (170-285 pounds): Mogadore might have the most strength in the big boys. Multi-sport star Tyler Knight won a match as a freshman at 182 pounds in the state tournament and has a chance to be even better this year.



District qualifier Michael Lowe will be back at 195 pounds with James Stockett providing depth.



Freshman Tyler Shellenberger was a PTC junior high champions last season, while Garrett Penix returns to Mogadore back after a few years away from the sport.



Heavyweight Zach Lowe also returns after qualifying for districts last year.