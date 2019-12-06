Head coach:Dan Andel (three years)



Assistant coaches: Jacob Roborecki, Shane Hoover



Returning letterwinners: (10) Zach Biltz, Deagan Foster, Blaize Bryan, Joe Canter, Hunter Allen, Brad Bragg, Cody Stump, Logan Robinson, Lance Diven, Tayden Huth.



Letterwinners lost: (1) Daniel Demma



Outlook: After some lean years in terms of number, Garfield is moving close to being able to field a full lineup. There’s quality in the quantity as well with the G-Men returning five district qualifiers, including senior state qualifier Noah Hoffman.



"My chief source of optimism for this season comes from our growing numbers which include several experienced freshmen," said coach Dan Andel. "My primary concern is and has been filling upper weights."



Andel sees this year’s Portage Trail Conference County Division as the most open it’s been in years.



"We will be competitive, however, we will struggle due to an overall young team and several holes in the roster."



Lightweights (106-132 pounds): The G-Men have two returning starters among their little guys in sophomore 120-pounder Tim Sommers and senior 132-pounder Logan Rutherford, though Andel notes Sommers is being pushed by sophomore Hayden Troyer.



The G-Men will get a boost from two talented freshmen. Grayson Hunter is a two-time PTC junior high champion who will start at 106. Meanwhile, freshman Hunter Andel — the head coach’s son — will start at 126 pounds. The younger Andel is a two-time PTC junior high champion and placed at the junior high state meet last winter.



Freshman Ian Hunt and Tyler Masga compete for the starting spot at 113 pounds.



Middleweights (138-160 pounds): Garfield is a bit thin in the middle of its lineup.



A pair of retuning letterwinners in senior Christian Coyle (145) and sophomore Bryce Peska (152) will start, while sophomore Aidan Mcdougall will get the nod at 138 pounds.



Upperweights (170-285 pounds): While depth among the bigger weight classes might be an issue, the G-Men have some strength, begining with returning district qualifiers Connor Hrubik at 170 pounds and John Hundza. at 182 pounds.



Noah Hoffman is back at 220 pounds and looking for another shot at the state meet after going 0-2 in his Columbus on his first trip.



Paul Kolmorgan will start at 195, while Freddie Rutherford will start at heavyweight for the G-Men.