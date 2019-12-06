Head coach: Johnny Papesh, (fourth season, 45-6)



Assistant coaches: Mike Ryba, Dan Fishback, Josh Decatur, Tony Tritto, Scott Meyer, Aaron Grossman, Billy Painter and Mike Lavgina.



Returning letterwinners: (8) Cody Cuerbo, Rob Sagaris, Antwan Sagaris, Brian Kennedy, Nic Willingham, Dylan Fishback, Ethan Anderson Evan, Anderson



Letterwinners lost: (7) Colin McNamara, Andy Garr, Will McGee, Jack Gorman, Kyle Petersen, Dante Leone, Marcus Baroun.



Outlook: The 2018-19 Greenmen won the Division II state runner-up trophy in both the team and individual state tournaments, finishing with a school record seven All-Ohioans.



Despite immense graduation losses, Papesh doesn’t see a huge drop in quality coming, even if the Greenmen will be a much younger team this year.



"They’re ready," Papesh said of his young guns. "They learned from a few of those seniors.



Aurora has dominated the Suburban League American Conference since its formation. Papesh believes Medina Highland will be Aurora’s chief challenger this winter.



Can Aurora stay in the state title picture with a new lineup?



"We’re ranked second, so why not?" Papesh said.



Lightweights (106-132 pounds): Sophomore 106-pounder Cody Cuerbo had a phenomenal offseason, taking fourth at Cadet Nationals in Fargo, North Dahota, and third at USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals.



"Cody is ready to be at the state tournament," Papesh said. "Although he was a backup last year, he’s ready for the big time. He’s been in a lot of big matches."



Aurora’s starter last year at 106 pounds was junior Rob Sagaris, who just missed reaching the state tournament, finishing fifth at districts. He will start at 113 pounds this season.



Papesh said Aurora could have a year-long battle on its hands for the starting spot at 120 pounds between junior district qualifier Antwan Sagaris and sophomore Bo DiJulus.



Freshman Shane Cheatham will get the nod at 126 pounds. Cheatham placed at the junior high state meet last year and is a quality top-position wrestler.



After serving as Aurora’s lightweight utility man last season, junior Brian Kennedy has found a starting spot at 132 pounds.



Middleweights (138-160 pounds): Sophomore Nic Willingham endured a rough freshman season, as injuries, weight struggles and off-the-mat issues wrecked his rookie year. Papesh said the three-time junior high state champion is happy and healthy now and will start at 138 pounds.



The heart of Aurora’s lineup received a big boost due to transfers.



Joining the Greemen is sophomore 152-pounder Tyler Lillard, who transferred to Aurora from Division I state champion Lakewood St. Edward by way of Atlanta.



After losing in the Division II 152-pound state title match in overtime in March, Papesh noteed sophomore 160-pounder Dylan Fishback might be the most motivated wrestler in Northeast Ohio.



Upperweights (170-285 pounds): Papesh notes senior 170-pounder Ethan Anderson may have improved the most last season, finishing sixth at 170 at the state meet. The elder Anderson brother recently secured an appointment to the United States Naval Academy.



Younger brother Evan Anderson, now a sophomore, also is back at his weight class at 182. Papesh noted the younger Anderson is more fit this year and "extremely motivated" after missing a trip to state last year by one match.



Aurora’s varsity inexperience issues come in the upperweights, though freshman 195-pounder Quinn Gorman has plenty of mat experience, having placed at the junior high state meet last year.



Freshman Joey Arnold will get the starting nod at 220 pounds.



Aurora has no heavyweight right now, though Papesh said he plans to recruit from the football team.