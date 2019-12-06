As the snow starts coming down, this annual bummer for me is countered by the fact that wrestling season is upon us.



Yet, this winter, I’m hit with another downer of a thought: Regardless of what happens next, 2019-20 will be the final wrestling season for the Portage Trail Conference as we know it.



That’s a shame in every sport, but it’s particularly gloomy for wrestling for two reasons.



First, wrestling is arguably Portage County’s top sport in terms of overall competitiveness.



Second, I feel feel the PTC is one of the few conferences that gets it right about wrestling, with both dual meets and the year-end tournament counting towards the two division titles.



Enjoy this season while you can, Portage wrestling fans. After this year, it feels like PTC teams are getting scattered to the wind.



Speaking of whirlwinds, Portage County wrestling may have had its best season ever last winter. You would be hard pressed to find a season where teams bring home three state runner-up trophies (Aurora twice in Division II and Rootstown in Division III).



The bad news: Many Portage County teams — most notably the Greenmen and Rovers — were hit hard by graduation.



The good news: This is Portage County. The cupboard is never bare.



Who’s the best wrestler in the county heading into the season?



It’s hard to look past Aurora sophomore Dylan Fishback, who did everything but win the Division II state 152-pound title last year. That painful overtime loss in the state final marred by blood timeouts should be a huge motivator for Fishback.



That said, thanks to a pair of transfers into Aurora, Fishback might not even be the best wrestler in Aurora’s room by year’s end.



The arrival of national placer Tyler Lillard from Lakewood St. Edward (yes, THAT St. Edward) has recharged Aurora’s lineup.



Even without the transfers, coach Johnny Papesh seems happy with his young wrestlers stepping up to take the place of five All-Ohioan who graduated. Don’ be shocked if Aurora sends seven wrestlers (or more) to state for the second straight year.



Don’t expect the Greenman to relinquish their stranglehold on the Suburban League American Conference.



Elsewhere in the American Conference, graduation also hit Kent Roosevelt pretty hard.



Keep your eyes on senior 112-pounder Same Tillett. He flew under the radar last year all the way to sixth place at the nightmare that is the Division I North Canton district. One more win there this season and Tillett is headed to Columbus.



In PTC Metro Division, the consensus seems to be that the race will be competitive, but defending champion Norton could be the favorite.



It could be a transition year for the three Portage County Metro schools.



Streetsboro lost one of its best wrestling classes in school history. I already miss my chats with All-Ohioan Hank Carey, but the Rockets also lost state qualifier Caiden Rodgers and team talisman Chris "Bear" Anderson.



I look for junior Tyler Bodovetz and senior Sam Miller to carry the torch — and the for the Rockets to try to build on their amazing football season.



While not as heralded as Streetsboro, Ravenna also lost a lot of quality, led by state alternate Jeff Dunfee. This winter, the Ravens might have the best little man in the PTC in 106-pounder Bradly McKenzie.



Field also lost its best wrestler to graduation in former state qualifier Isaaiah Smith, but he was the lone Falcon to fly. Anchored by district qualifier Alex Savering, Field could surprise some folks this winter with nearly there entire lineup back.



In the County Division, even Rovers coach Craig Wise concedes this could be the most open division race in years.



It’s not hard to see why. Four of the five division schools return at least one state qualifier from a year that saw Rootstown, Mogadore and Crestwood all reach the quarterfinals of the state dual tournament.



Rooststown’s grip on the title is challenged due to both graduation losses and injury. The Class of 2019 won more that 500 matches for the Rovers, but the Bash Brothers (state champ Ryan Boyle and Chris Langguth) now are suiting up for Kent State University.



In addition, Rootstown lost three of its loaded junior class to injury.



That said, the Rovers are Caleb Edwards’ team now. After two straight third-place finishes, Edwards will seek that elusive state title at 120 pounds. Also, freshman Cody Coontz could be among the best freshmen in the county, while junior Dalton Duvall arrives from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.



Led by returning state qualifiers Nick Skye and and Tyler Knight, Mogadore should have its strongest team in a generation this winter. Word on the street is the Wildcats freshman class is loaded as well.



It’s the seniors who will lead Crestwood this winter. After two straight All-Ohio finishes at 106, senior Brett Szuhay will move up a couple weight classes as he also searches for that elusive state title.



Dave Wrobel and Co. will definitely be in the mix before heading north to the Chagrin Valley Conference.



After going through some lean years as a team, Garfield seems to be back on an upward trajectory. State qualifier Noah Huffman is back and the G-Men could surprise an unwary squad this winter.



Over at Southeast, recent graduates Kaleb Dohse and Logan Martin have gone from team leaders to assistant coaches in nothing flat. Head coach Kyle Holler said he knew he was looking at a multi-year rebuild and that process will continue this winter.



Meanwhile at Waterloo, coach Brian Munger believes the Vikings can compete for the title in the East Ohio Wrestling League’s Division 4. With a big senior class, he might be right, but the Vikings will need a big year to get someone back to the state meet.



See you on the mats, fellas.



