Coach: Marty Hill (45th year, 661-352)



Returning Letterwinners (4): Bert Jones, Clay Dean, Colton Maiorca, Tyler Wiley



Letterwinners Lost (4): Tyler Collins, Blake Eye, Phillip Maiorca, Bailey Rutherford



2018-2019 Record: 13-12 (9-4 NAC)



Overall: The Bombers had to replace four critical players last season — and did so with success, winning 13 games, including a 9-4 record in the Northeastern Athletic Conference. This year, they have to replace four starters — Tyler Collins, Blake Eye, Phillip Maiorca and Bailey Rutherford. Their lone returning starter, Bert Jones, is only a sophomore but deadly, averaging 17.4 points and 8.5 rebounds as a freshman. He’s poised to do even better this season, improving his shooting to complement his ability to rise above defenders and slash to the basket. While Jones is the lone returning starter, Clay Dean, Colton Maiorca and Tyler Wiley all lettered and should again play pivotal roles.



Jones, at 6-4, is one example of a Bombers team loaded with athleticism and height. Josh Walker, also checking in at 6-4, will help down low, and James Hood, only a freshman and already 6-2, is poised to be a force in the paint for years to come. Freshmen Hood and Chase Eye should both factor for the varsity after helping Windham capture back-to-back middle school league titles.



"I think we have a bunch of good athletes," Hill said. "When you’re putting a new group together, they still have some work to do as far as working together as a group. That just takes time and game time, but we’re excited about what we have."



Backcourt: Sophomore Colton Maiorca will factor mainly at the two, though he can play the one.



"Colton has really worked hard to improve his shooting; he’s become much more of a shooter," Hill said. "Last year, he was a good defensive player and a role player, and this year I think you’ll see a lot better shooting out of Colton."



He’ll get help from sophomore Mikiylen Jones, who is "very quick and long for a guard," and Chase Eye, "a very good shooter that loves to play the game." Senior Tyshaun Caples brings further athleticism and ball-handling ability. All of the above, along with Wiley, will help fill the void left by Phillip Maiorca at the point.



"In our system, we’ve been very lucky to have a lot of point guards over the years," Hill said. "Phillip, he started as a freshman, but when you lose somebody that’s been your point guard for four years, obviously, as a coach, that’s your biggest void to fill."



Frontcourt: Jones will lead the way down low — but he’s going to stretch the floor this year like never before.



"His game has really expanded," Hill said. "Last year, he did not shoot the ball outside much. He pretty much played in the post and he has the ability now to go outside and score."



Wiley, a senior, is a "very smooth player" with "good leaping ability." He was one of the leading scorers on last year’s JV team and is "capable of being a double-figure scorer" for the varsity. Dean, a junior, is still "rounding into shape" after sustaining a serious injury during the football season and will be a leading rebounder when he returns. Walker, a senior, adds significant height at 6-4, as does 6-2 senior Eric Williams, who didn’t come out for hoops last year when he chose to focus on football, but is expected to "contribute a lot this year." Also watch for Hood, "who looks like he’s going to be a really good player" and is "really above his grade level as far as physicality" with some shooting touch as well.