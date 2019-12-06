Coach: Jason Wise (8th season, N/A)



Returning Letterwinners (7): Vaughn Dorsey, Max Adelman, Caleb Francis, Kyle Shockley, Joe Ward, Gavin English, Jack Sandel



Letterwinners Lost (2): Matthew DeAngelis, Bryce Booth



2018-2019 Record: 19-5 (12-2 MVAC)



Overall: The Vikings are coming off a 2018-19 season that will not soon be forgotten in Atwater and Randolph. They won their first seven, setting up an unbelievable environment in Mantua against host Crestwood. They started league play with eight straight wins, including victories at powerful McDonald and Springfield, ultimately capturing their first league title in decades.



Why stop now?



Waterloo returns all five starters, as well as its sixth man and a couple more kids with varsity experience. The Vikings also have oozing potential in sophomore Luke Simons, who "scores as easily as anyone we have," and Kyle Knapp, "a guard with good athletic ability."



"Returning all five starters, our sixth man and a couple kids with varsity experience, it shouldn’t take long to get up to speed," Wise said. "They are a close group of kids that love to play together, and that trust will be a great strength."



The Vikings’ goals are high — especially to go deeper in the postseason after last year’s loss in the district semifinals.



Key to soaring is shooting, according to Wise.



"We did not shoot the ball from the 3-point line very well, and toward (the) end of last season, teams were able to shrink the floor on us a bit," Wise said. "Guys put in good summers shooting on their own, and hopefully we can stretch (the) floor enough to allow our dribble penetration the room it needs to operate."



Backcourt: Waterloo returns a powerful set of guards, two of whom averaged 14-plus points per game in 2018-19. Caleb Francis is a steady guard who is deadly all over — even on the glass — averaging 15 points per game as a junior. Kyle Shockley had a sensational sophomore season, averaging 14 points, and with his speed and shooting ability, has the potential to do even more. Joe Ward also impressed last season, averaging eight points.



"It’s a group that’s very experienced and (has) a lot of talent to go with it," Wise said. "They are all quick and can handle the ball and are pretty good shooters."



Gavin English and Knapp "bring a lot of experience and athleticism off the bench."



Frontcourt: The Vikings have the luxury of a 6-8 forward in Vaughn Dorsey, who averaged 16 points, eight boards and two blocks last season. Not that Dorsey was content to stay put. He "added range to his jump shot, which allows him to spread (the) floor and beat people off the dribble" — and added 20 pounds, "which should give him more strength around the basket." They also have an all-around threat in Max Adelman, who can hit the glass (nine rebounds per game last year) and score from all over the court (11 points per game).



"Max very easily could be our most skilled player," Wise said. "He handles and passes like a guard and will probably play the point guard spot at times. He has really good post moves and has added range to his already good mid-range game."



Coming off the bench, Jack Sandel "is a very solid defender and a smart player with 3-point range," while Carl Freeland, Mason Waldeck and Will Wise "will also see time in the post off the bench."