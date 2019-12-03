Coach: Christian Hunter (4th year)



Returning Letterwinners (6): Zac Common, Luke Larkin, Tre Moxley, Zach Holman, Raheem Howard, Kristian Daetwyler



Letterwinners Lost (3): Anthony Sawyer, Carson Lane, Xavier Thomas



2018-2019 Record: 5-18 (0-12 Suburban American)



Overall: Christian Hunter looked back on Roosevelt’s 45-42 overtime win over Field on the season’s opening night and said that was the kind of game his team needed to win.



In a grueling Suburban American, the Rough Riders aren’t likely to win many games via rout. They aren’t likely to win by scoring 70 or 80 points. They’ll have to lean on their defensive tenacity, grit and senior leadership, all of which were on full display in that opening win.



Their senior leadership starts with Zac Common, a senior who has played point guard for the Rough Riders for the past several years. He’s a confident ball-handler and a superb slasher with a strong outside shot. Roosevelt returns its four leading scorers from a year ago in Common (372 points), fellow seniors Zach Holman (118) and Tre Moxley (111) and junior Raheem Howard (124).



Backcourt: Common is the kind of player that’s easy to take for granted. He handles the ball with ease. He has terrific vision. He can score from all over the court. Last year, he averaged 16.7 points and 5.3 boards.



"You’d rather have the ball in nobody else’s hands except his," Hunter said. "We got all the confidence in him to make the right decision, right play."



He’s far from alone.



Luke Larkin is a nice all-around player. The senior can handle the ball and get the ball — easily leading the Rough Riders in offensive rebounds last season with 53.



They are joined up top by Kristian Daetwyler, another very athletic guard with a good, long frame. Daetwyler was third on the team in steals a year ago. Holman is another strong all-around player, taking second on last season’s team in 3-pointers (24) while also snagging 66 boards.



Jayden Reynolds could be the point guard of the future — he is already entrusted to handle the ball at key moments.



Frontcourt: The Rough Riders have plenty of tantalizing length down low, including 6-3 Howard, 6-3 Jeremiah Jones and 6-4 Moxley. All are tall enough to get to work down low — but also athletic enough to score off the cut. Howard was also athletic enough to finish second on the team in steals last year.



Also watch for sophomore Desmeal Leigh, who has the power to back defenders down in the paint.