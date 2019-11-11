Trapper introduction talk



Wayne County wildlife officer Aaron Brown will give a presentation on the basics of fur bearing animal trapping on Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Izaak Walton League clubhouse, 6928 Cedar Valley Road, West Salem. All adults and youth interested in learning more about the sport are invited to attend.



Trout Unlimited meeting



The Clear Fork Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet tonight at 7 p.m. in room 130, Research Services Building, on the OSU/?OARDC campus in Wooster. This is the large building to your left as you drive into the main entrance off Madison Avenue.



The featured speaker will be Dan Rice, a retired zoologist from the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. His topic will be "Ohio’s Native Fish and the Clean Water Act of 1972." Dan spent over 25 years working with biologists surveying for and studying rare fish species and other animals living in various Ohio habitats. Implementation of the U.S. "Clean Water Act" in 1972 has led to major improvements in water quality and habitat conditions in many Ohio rivers and streams. Populations of many native fish, long depressed by deteriorating habitat conditions, have witnessed some remarkable expansions over the last quarter century. Using his recently published book, "A Naturalist’s Guide to the Fishes of Ohio," Dan will illustrate some of these success stories, as well as discuss some species for which improvements came too late. He will explain the important components of aquatic habitats and how they relate to Ohio’s fish communities.



Prior to the speaker, there will be a raffle of fly fishing equipment and other items related to fly fishing and fly tying. Raffle proceeds support chapter activities, including stocking trout locally in Apple Creek. Details of this and future meetings, plus other chapter activities and local fishing reports, can be found on our chapter website at cfrtu.org



All meetings of the Clear Fork River Chapter of Trout Unlimited are open to the public and anyone interested in fishing and cold water fisheries preservation is encouraged to attend. Interested women fishers are especially invited.



Fall Shoot



The Baltic Conservation Club Fall Shoot will be Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. at the club. There will be a trap shoot, Lucky X, raffle tickets and meat prizes. A food stand will be available. The address is 5650 Troendly Road S.W. Stonecreek, Ohio 43864.



For questions, call 330-987-5972 or email Mbeaber3524@gmail.com



Turkey shoots



The Lodi Bird Club will hold turkey shoots each Sunday through Dec. 8 starting at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The shoots are for factory guns only. Shells will be furnished.



Prizes are ham, turkey, bacon, chops and cash (also .410 shoots, raffles, money shoots, buddy shoots and pie shoots). The Lodi Bird Club is located on Franchester Road, two miles south of Lodi. For more information, call 330-948-1295.



